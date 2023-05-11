The choice of turkeys couldn’t be tougher: more cruelty under Erdoan, or the return of justice and hope | Ece Temelkuran

Jhis weekend, my country will choose. If the improbable united coalition of opposition parties defeats the goliath that is President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Turkey will be able to tear off the straightjacket it has worn for years. If the regime wins, however, we will mourn a country that was, that could have been.

It is a clash between the forces of autocracy and democracy, between cruelty and basic morality. Erdoan is likely to lose as six opposition parties have formed a united coalition, led by secularist Kemal Kldarolu. Not since the huge anti-government protests in Gezi Park in 2013 have the Turkish people put aside their eternal conflicts like this in order to attack Erdoans Palace, which effectively runs everything from the economy to the system. judicial.

The party-state he built, under the banner of his Justice and Development Party (AKP), not only undermined all democratic mechanisms in Turkey, but also created a model citizen who believes in subjugating millions to the regime. of people who see themselves in Erdoan’s Image. There is even now a social problem of ordinary people acting violently against doctors a social group often depicted as an anti-government elite. Doctors, for their part, have left Turkey by the thousands, as have academics, engineers and educated people, who feel unsafe in a country increasingly defined by a combination of conservative religiosity and politics. thug. Just this Sunday, an opposition bus in Erzurum, eastern Turkey, led by the AKP, was bombarded with stones during a rally. Last month, Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu denigrated the elections themselves, comparing them to a coup attempt. Meanwhile, the list of people among university students demanding academic freedom from opposition parties that Erdoan calls terrorists is growing day by day.

Kemal Kldarolu addresses the rally in Sivas on May 11, 2023. Photography: Alp Eren Kaya/Depo Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The anti-government coalition brings together a wide range of political actors, from ultra-nationalists to social democrats, and has won the support of the Kurdish community and socialists. They all know that if they lose, many of them will end up in Erdoan’s massive prisons, like Selahattin Demirta, the Kurdish political leader who was a presidential candidate in the previous elections before ending up in prison after this which was actually a show trial. .

Kldarolu, the main opposition leader and dubbed the Gandhi of Turkish politics, and his allies continue to make heart shapes with their hands at every mass rally. It sounds corny, but it means a lot. So many people are exhausted and see value in the simple act. The fate of the country and the party are one, Erdoan often said, making half the nation the enemy within. There’s a reason he’s scared: the opposition alliance is committed reverse much of his legacy, mostly proposing a return to a parliamentary rather than presidential political system.

However, the result is not won in advance. Erdo’s propaganda machine is ruthless; Erzurum’s attack was quickly shot in a provocation against his party. After 20 years as Turkey’s most dominant politician, he can count on a wide range of support thanks to the network of political money that stretches across the country to feed his followers, the fear of all things foreign that he instilled in many Turks his mastery of operating religious sensitivities. Erdo’s personality cult still hypnotizes his base.

Recep Tayyip Erdoan during an election rally in Ankara, Turkey, May 11, 2023. Photography: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

But he is well aware that the electoral loss could lead him and his inner circle to end up in court, both domestically and internationally, given Turkey’s alleged war crimes in Syria. It is a tiger caught by the tail; the stakes are incredibly high. This is why Kldarolu To warned his supporters not to take to the streets to celebrate on election night for their safety. Yet Kldarolu insists: We will not seek revenge, but we will certainly punish the guilty.

The problem is that, as in any autocratic regime, the actors who paved the way for Erdoan to his sultanate are many. A moment of truth for Turkey is approaching. The question is simple: not Erdoan or opposition, but fear or hope?