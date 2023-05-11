Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamudin and Nishant Dev





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian boxers Deepak Bhoria, Mohammad Hussamudin and Nishant Dev who secured at least a bronze medal at the men’s boxing world championships. Three of them have qualified for the semi-finals and will have the chance to win three gold medals in their respective category. But they have a difficult task ahead as they stand against some pretty tough opponents in the boxing ring. Narendra Modi congratulates the trio of Indian boxers India has never had three semi-finalists in the showpiece event for amateur boxers and in that regard, the three boxers have already made history. In 2019, Amit Panghal became the first Indian male boxer to reach the final which was a huge step forward for the sport in the country and now Deepak, Hussmudin and Nishant have the chance to take it forward.

Modi, who is a sports enthusiast, took to Twitter to post, “Congratulations to @Deepakbhoria19, @Hussamboxer and @nishantdevjr. Their achievements are very inspiring.” Congratulation to @Deepakbhoria19, @Hussamboxer And @nishantdevjr. Their achievements are very inspiring. https://t.co/T8FF8AUISb Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2023 Earlier, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also praised the trio of boxers. He wrote, “Amazing achievement by @Deepakbhoria19,@Hussamboxer & @nishantdevjr! These Indian boxers made history by winning medals for the first time at the Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent. the first time India have won 3 medals in the same edition of the World Championships. #Cheer4India this Friday as history is written! #TOPScheme @BFI_official.” Incredible feat of @Deepakbhoria19, @Hussamboxer & @nishantdevjr! These Indian boxers made history by winning medals for the first time ever at the Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent. Moreover, this is the first time that India has won 3 medals in the pic.twitter.com/ukvC6j2YUP Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 11, 2023 Deepak (51kg) has two-time World Championship medalist Bilala Bennama on his way while Hussamuddin (57kg) will face Cuban Saidel Horta. Nishant (71kg) will face 2022 Asian champion and 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan. With PTI inputs

