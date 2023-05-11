Trump speaks with the CNN host at a prime-time town hall forum





Former President Donald Trump was in his element as he took to the stage at New Hampshires Saint Anselm College.

Trump was forceful but stuck to talking points as he fielded questions from a host and a small audience of Granite State Republicans and independents for more than an hour, explaining during a town hall-style forum hosted by CNN on why he should receive a second shot at facing President Biden.

It was a rigged election, Trump said, opening the forum by refusing to acknowledge his 2020 election defeat. “We have a big problem in this country. We have elections that were horrible.

Trump continued on this path after a voter asked if he would suspend “polarizing” discussions of a stolen election, before continuing to defend events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Trump was ready to talk about that day. He pulled printed notes from his pocket, reading tweets in which he called for peace as rioters entered the building and as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 election. He said he would then pardon a “large part” of those imprisoned or accused of illegal activities.

The former president spent much of his time sparring with CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins, who struggled to keep Trump in check when he disagreed with his audit of facts. Trump seemed to shine under the scrutiny, repeatedly making the audience laugh with his responses.

“You’re a mean person,” he told her to applause.

Trump has been asked to explain his financial responsibility in the sex abuse author E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million in damages on Tuesday for an alleged 1996 encounter with the real estate mogul who, according to her, led to her violent rape.

“I have never met this woman, I have never seen this woman,” he said. “It’s a fake story. A made up story.

Trump pointed out that his poll numbers have risen since then, although the former president was already dominating among his fellow Republicans and has been for months. An ABC/Washington Post poll released Sunday showed Trump had a 24-point lead among Republican-leaning registered voters.

The former president answered a question about how he would fix the economy with “drill, baby, drill”.

“We had the biggest economy in the world,” he said. “We had no inflation, we had the lowest energy prices in decades. This country was rocking and rolling.

Trump said the country should default on its debt, as is possible within weeks.

“You’re going to end up defaulting anyway,” he said. “If I win, they will do the same to me in two years.”

The 45th president said the more than 200 mass shootings in the United States this year are the result of a “mental health issue” and that people need guns to defend themselves.

Trump answered a question about how to win over female voters following the overturning of Roe v. Wade calling the decision a “big win”.

“I’m so proud of it, we’ve appointed three great justices to the Supreme Court,” he said. Trump would not say if he would sign a national abortion ban.

Ukraine would no longer receive US financial support if he were re-elected and would not be at war with Russia if he was still president, Trump said.

“They take advantage of us,” he said. “If I were president, I would settle this war in one day; in 24 hours.

Trump’s appearance on CNN was his first since before he was sworn in in 2017. The twice-impeached president, unafraid of his feelings for the press, has never granted interviewed a CNN reporter at the White House and spent years labeling the network’s fake news.

Despite this, and despite heavy criticism of the network for giving a national prime-time platform to the man many consider the ultimate culprit of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the broadcast station has long hosted presidential candidates for forums and debates.

“CNN has a long tradition of hosting major presidential candidates for town halls and political events as a vital part of the networks robust campaign coverage,” a CNN spokesperson wrote.

The network maintains that it will give equal treatment to all leading candidates, despite Trump being the first in this election cycle.

Although there were no identified liberals in the audience asking questions at the Goffstown-based college on Wednesday, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley was quick to tell voters that the single-term former presidents in the White House was not good for Granite State residents.

Granite Staters remembers how disastrous his presidency was for New Hampshire, he said in a written statement. New Hampshire has already rejected Trump’s dangerous agenda twice and is happy to do so again.

