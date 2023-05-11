Indonesia seeks direct flights | mint

New Delhi: Indonesia is keen to restore direct flights to India, people familiar with the matter say, signaling a move towards restoring normalcy after flights were suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

The delay in resuming flights has put a damper on the economic opening of Southeast Asian countries to India.

According to the people quoted above, Indonesia is concertedly pushing Indian investment in pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and renewable energy, especially in electric batteries.

Over the past few years, Jakarta has struggled to attract big names in the electric vehicle ecosystem, including Tesla, to invest and establish a presence in the key Asian market. Some Indonesian companies have also invested in India’s booming technology sector. However, the suspension of direct flights has made it difficult to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

Direct flights were established in 2016 during a visit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to India by Garuda Indonesia, one of the country’s largest airlines.

Noting the importance of connectivity for improving trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts, the leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Widodo) welcomed the establishment of flights by Garuda Indonesia between Jakarta and Mumbai from December 2016,” the two countries said. in a joint statement at the time.

They also encouraged direct flights from India to Indonesia by Indian airlines,” the statement read.

Additionally, other airlines are pushing to establish routes in the region to boost trade.

Vietnam, for example, is another major regional economy pushing for greater air connectivity with India.

Indonesia is a key economic partner of India in Southeast Asia, with two-way trade of nearly $20 billion in 2019-20.

