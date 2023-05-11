Prime Minister Modi to pay state visit to US: what it means and how it’s different

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to the United States in June for the first time in nine years. The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner on June 22.

This visit will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our common determination to elevate our strategic technology partnership, particularly in the areas of defence, clean energy and space,” the White House said.

In a statement on Prime Minister Modis’ first state visit to the United States after Biden became president, the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and Biden will also explore ways to strengthen collaboration between India and the United States. United States in plurilateral and multilateral forums, including the G20.

What is a State visit?

Prime Minister Modi is due to pay his first state visit to the United States, which is considered the highest expression of the friendly bilateral relations between the two democracies. State visits are conducted by foreign heads of state acting in their sovereign capacity and constitute the highest rank in terms of diplomatic protocol.

A state visit requires a few days and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address a joint session of the US Congress and a state dinner at the White House.

Prime Minister Modi last visited Washington in September 2021 for the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit, where he also had a bilateral meeting with President Biden. Although Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States seven times since his election, none of these visits was considered an official state visit, but rather an official or working visit, most of them they coincide with his trips to the UN in New York.

Prime Minister Modis’ upcoming visit marks the first official state visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Manmohan Singh’s visit in November 2009.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States as the two countries collaborate across many sectors. Leaders will have the opportunity to review strong bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, industry, education, research, clean energy, defence, security, health care and the deepening of interpersonal relationships,” an official said in the statement read.

Are all visits by a foreign leader a state visit?

No, not all visits by foreign leaders State visits to the United States. According to Satows Diplomatic Practice (1917), state visits can only take place at the invitation of the U.S. president, while official visits are usually made by the head of government of a foreign state. A state banquet is held in honor of the visiting head of state, along with official public ceremonies, during their four-day stay in Washington.

US President Biden had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi for a state visit in February. Dates have not been announced as the Prime Minister has packed national and international engagements with the G20 summit.

The US State Department website describes Prime Minister Modis’ previous visits as a working visit “(2014), a working lunch” (2016), an official working visit” (2017) and his 2019 visit. as attending a rally in Houston, Texas” according to a Indian Express article.

State visit by PM Modis to the United States: A look at the conflict between China and Ukraine

The White House said in a statement on Thursday that US President Biden believes the relationship between the Americas and India is important and needs to be built. He is a president who has decades of experience in leader-to-leader relationships. This is an important relationship as we talk about the Indo-Pacific, as we talk about how to move forward in this region, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre , to reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden headed for New York.

As China continues to increase its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States, India and other world powers have stressed the importance of maintaining a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific. China’s claim to nearly all of the disputed South China Sea is disputed by Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam, and has led to the construction of artificial islands and military installations by Beijing . Additionally, China has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea. China and its diplomats criticized the Indo-Pacific concept from the outset, saying it was aimed at containing Beijing.

Speaking on the “clear differences” between the United States and India regarding Russia’s aggression and the conflict with Ukraine, the official said: “As we do with other countries around the world, we regularly engage with Indian government officials at senior levels on human rights issues, including freedom of religion or belief. This is something the President does on a regular basis. We all encourage countries to uphold their human rights obligations and commitments, and work to build inclusive societies.

Others saw the state visit as a grand diplomatic gesture for the United States. India was last honored with a state visit in 2009. The fact that Prime Minister Modi is only being honored with the third state visit of the Biden administration shows respect and affection that the American people have for a rising India, Atul Keshap, the chairman of the United States-India Business Council told PTI.

In response to China’s growing economic and military power, the United States has strengthened its partnership with India to counter Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific and South Pacific regions. The United States recognizes the strategic importance of supporting India’s global rise. We see it in the Quad and in India’s presidency of the G-20. It represents a broader vision of a cohesive U.S.-Indo-Pacific strategy that requires the two countries to come together and overcome long-standing obstacles,” a person familiar with the matter told the news agency.