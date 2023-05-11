J he wakes up of China has been a defining feature of the world over the past four decades. Since the country began to open up and reform its economy in 1978, its GDP has grown by a dizzying 9% per year, on average. This has lifted 800 million Chinese citizens out of poverty. Today, China accounts for nearly a fifth of global production. The sheer size of its market and manufacturing base has reshaped the global economy. Xi Jinping, who has led China for the past decade, also hopes to use his country’s growing clout to reshape the geopolitical order.

There’s only one catch: China’s rapid growth is slowing. Mr. Xi promises a great rejuvenation of his country in the coming decades, but the economy is now experiencing something more prosaic: a great maturation. Whereas ten years ago forecasters predicted that China GDP would overtake the Americas in the mid-21st century (at market exchange rates) and retain a dominant lead, a much less dramatic shift is now in sight, culminating in something closer to economic parity.

This change in economic trajectory is the subject of fierce debate among China-watchers (see our Special Briefing). They think back to the influence of China and its rivalry with America. One view is that Chinese power will fall relative to that of its rivals, which could paradoxically make it more dangerous. In a book last year, academics Hal Brands and Michael Beckley popularized a theory they called Peak China. The country is facing decadence, they argue, and has reached the point where it is strong enough to aggressively disrupt the existing order, but is losing confidence that time is on its side. Their study opens with an imaginary war over Taiwan.

Peak China’s thesis is based on the precise observation that some tailwinds turn into headwinds, hampering Chinese progress. The first big burst comes from demography. China’s working-age population has been shrinking for about a decade. Last year, its population as a whole peaked, and India has now surpassed it. Attempts by communist parties to convince Chinese couples to have more children are not working. Consequently, the AND thinks that by the middle of the century, China’s working-age population could shrink by more than a quarter. Say goodbye to the masses of young workers who once filled the Factory of Worlds.

Adding workers is a way for an economy to grow. Another is to make better use of the existing population. But China’s second problem is that output per worker is unlikely to grow as fast as forecasters had hoped. More of its resources will go to care for the elderly. After decades of building homes, roads and railroads, infrastructure spending faces diminishing returns. Mr. Xi’s autocratic tendencies have made local entrepreneurs more nervous, which may reduce China’s ability to innovate in the long run. Geopolitical tensions have pushed foreign companies to diversify their supply chains away from China. America wants to hamper China’s capabilities in certain fundamental technologies. Its ban on exporting certain semiconductors and machinery to Chinese companies is expected to affect China GDP .

All of this dampens the long-term forecast of China’s economic potential. Twelve years ago, Goldman Sachs believed that China GDP would overtake the Americas in 2026 and become more than 50% larger by mid-century. Last year he revised that forecast, saying China would not overtake America until 2035 and peak less than 15% higher. Others are darker. Capital Economics, a research firm, says the country’s economy will never become top dog, peaking at 90% the size of the Americas by 2035. These forecasts are, of course, uncertain. But the most plausible seem to agree that China and America will approach economic parity within the next decade and remain stuck in that position for decades to come.

How could China manage this flatter trajectory? In the most optimistic scenario, Mr. Xi would make changes to boost productivity growth. With a per capita income less than half that of the Americas, the Chinese people will be eager to improve their standard of living. He could try to unleash growth by giving the animal spirits of China’s economy more freedom and its people greater freedom of movement. The Chinese government could stop relying on wasteful banks and state-owned enterprises to allocate capital. And it could take a less stubborn posture overseas, easing geopolitical tensions and reassuring companies that it’s safe to do business in China. Such reforms could ultimately make China more powerful but also hopefully less aggressive. The problem is that Mr. Xi, who is 69 and likely China’s lifetime ruler, shows no sign of embracing economic or political liberalisation.

Pessimists worry that China will become more combative as its economic trajectory falters. There are many reasons to think this is plausible. Mr. Xi is stoking a dangerous nationalism, to persuade ordinary Chinese that critics of his regime despise China itself. China’s military budget expected to grow more than 7% this year, in line with face value gdp . Its military spending is lower than that of the Americas, but still catching up. Its navy could be 50% larger than that of the Americas by 2030, and its nuclear arsenal will almost quadruple by 2035. Beijing’s economic power may be at its peak, but no other country is as capable to challenge America on a global scale, write MM. Brands and Beckley.

Peer review

Still, the most likely scenario falls in the middle. The speed of China’s rise over the past two decades has been destabilizing, forcing adjustments in the global economic and geopolitical order. This phase of intense economic disruption may now be over. And for all its problems, China’s economy is unlikely to shrink, triggering the kind of nihilistic, destructive thinking MM fears. Brands and Beckley. Mr. Xi is unpredictable, but his country’s long-term economic prospects are neither a triumph nor a disaster. Faced with decades of being a near-peer to America, China has good reason to shun hubris and resist the invasion of Taiwan. A crucial question is whether the superpowers can avoid misinterpreting the intentions of others, and thus falling into conflict. Next week, we’ll examine Americas global leadership and how it should respond to China in the coming era of superpower parity.

