Trump calls for US debt default without massive spending cuts





Donald Trump has urged Republican lawmakers to let the United States default on debt unless Democrats capitulate to demands for massive spending cuts, an important intervention by the former president as Washington faces a crisis impending budget.

Trump made the comments Wednesday in a highly anticipated prime-time televised town hall in New Hampshire, the state critical of early voting. Addressing an audience made up largely of Republican voters, Trump clashed with CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins in a wide back-and-forth in which he declined to say whether he wanted the wins the war with Russia, or would support a federal ban on abortion. .

The former president, who remains the frontrunner in an increasingly crowded field of Republicans vying for their party’s nomination for president in 2024, also repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and suggested that he would forgive much of his followers. who were convicted of crimes related to their actions at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Asked about the fight in Washington over the debt ceiling, Trump ignored concerns about a default, which the US Treasury says poses a catastrophic risk to the global economy.

It’s really psychological more than anything else. And it could be really bad, it could be maybe nothing, maybe it’s a bad week, or a bad day, who knows? said Trump.

The White House has called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling unconditionally, while Republican lawmakers have sought to tie lifting the borrowing limit to deep spending cuts.

President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders from both major parties at the White House on Tuesday and the two sides agreed to begin talks, but concerns over a possible default remain high given the apparent lack of ground. agreement between them.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government could run out of money as early as next month. On Thursday morning before the G7 finance ministers meeting in Japan, she pointed out that the idea of ​​defaulting on our debt is something that would undermine the United States and the global economy so much that I think it should be considered by everyone as unthinkable.

But in remarks that will put pressure on Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Trump said: I say to the Republicans, to the congressmen, to the senators, if they don’t give you massive cuts, you have to do failure.

Trump said he didn’t think a default would happen because the Democrats would absolutely cave in, but added that it would be better than what they were doing right now because they were spending money like drunken sailors .

Might as well do it now because you will do it later. Because we must save this country, added the former president. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people.

Asked about Russia’s war in Ukraine, Trump repeated his claims that if he had been in the White House Vladimir Putin would never have invaded Ukraine, and claimed that if he were president he could settle the dispute in one day.

Trump has repeatedly refused to say whether he wants Ukraine to win the war, saying: I don’t think in terms of victory and defeat, I think in terms of settlement.

He also dodged questions about whether, as president, he would support more aid from Washington to Kyiv. Instead, he called on Europe to provide more money.

Recommended

Trump appeared on CNN just a day after a jury found him responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation of a reporter at a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. On Wednesday night, he repeated his claims that he did not know the woman, E Jean Carroll, and made fun of her, calling her a job.

Biden, who was returning to Washington after a day of appearances in New York, did not appear to watch the town hall, after Air Force One televisions were reportedly changed from CNN to rival cable channel MSNBC.

But the president made several responses to Trump on Twitter, including a call for people to donate to the Biden 2024 campaign.

It’s simple, friends, he writes. Do you want four more years? If you don’t, join our campaign.

