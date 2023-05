Erdogan’s election prospects take a hit as challenger drops out

Three days before the Turks vote in crucial presidential elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chances of securing a quick victory were in jeopardy on Thursday when one of his opponents dropped out of the race, a move likely to benefit the principal competitor of Erdogan. The withdrawal of one of the four candidates from the race also raised the possibility that the main opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, could secure a simple majority of votes on Sunday, a victory that would abruptly end the 20-year streak. of Erdogan as Turkey’s most prominent politician. The simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections will determine the future of Turkey, a major economy at the intersection of Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and a NATO ally of the United States. The election could alter Turkey’s foreign affairs. Under Erdogan, Turkey has pursued an unaligned foreign policy that has bewildered its NATO allies. While Turkey has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sent aid to the Ukrainian military, Erdogan has pursued a closer relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At home, Erdogan’s reputation has sunk, mainly because of extremely high inflation which has eaten away at family budgets. Many economists blame inflation, which topped 80% last year, on Erdogan’s misguided financial policies. Seeking to topple Erdogan, a coalition of six opposition parties backed a common presidential candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant. Kilicdaroglu has vowed that if he wins, he will destroy Erdogan’s legacy by restoring the independence of state institutions like the central bank from the Foreign Ministry, freeing political prisoners and strengthening democratic standards. Recent polls have suggested a slight lead for Kilicdaroglu, who would likely get a boost after one of the other candidates withdrew on Thursday. That candidate, Muharrem Ince, was expected to win single-digit votes, but even that might have been enough to deprive any other candidate of winning a majority, prompting a runoff between the top two voters on May 28. Analysts warn that many Turkish polls have proven unreliable in the past, and how this one plays out could be surprising. Erdogan remains popular with a sizable swath of Turks, who like his nationalist rhetoric, credit him for the country’s development, or simply find it hard to imagine anyone else in power. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

