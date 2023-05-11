Trump says his CNN town hall could be a total disaster for everyone





Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tonight, Donald Trump will take part in a CNN town hall in his first appearance on the network since his 2016 campaign. CNN is treating this as usual, although the network was torn for giving Trump a platform after causing the Capitol riot, became the first former president arrested, and was convicted of sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll.

There is no change to our format due to the unique nature of Donald Trump’s candidacy, CNN political director David Chalian told The New York Times. CNN’s role of bringing a candidate into direct contact with voters in this town hall format has been, and continues to be, a vital part of our presidential campaign coverage.

Trump has largely been relegated to podcasts and conservative media since the end of his presidency, so his return to mainstream media is notable. But a CNN report giving a glimpse of the town hall described it, annoyingly, as a sign that Trump is pursuing a strategy of broadening his appeal by reaching out to audiences beyond the friendly conservative media.

Luckily Trump, ever the showman, knows how to properly promote this thing. In a video posted to his Truth Social account on Wednesday afternoon (and quickly recirculated by his fans on larger social media platforms), Trump preemptively lashed out at CNN and turned the strong possibility that the town hall be a train wreck in a sale indicate.

I will be doing CNN tonight live from the great state of New Hampshire because CNN is rightly looking to reclaim those fantastic ratings from Trump, Trump said. They were notes like no other, and they want them back.

Trump then sounded his comeback in the mainstream media as some sort of Vito Corleone-brokered ceasefire, saying: They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse.

And finally, he teased that this could be the start of a beautiful new friendship or a can’t-miss TV disaster! This could be the start of a new and vibrant CNN with no more fake news or it could be a total disaster for everyone including me! Let’s see what happens tonight at eight o’clock, he said.

President Donald J. Trump: I’m going to do CNN tonight live from the great state of New Hampshire because CNN is rightly looking to reclaim those fantastic ratings from Trump!

Tune in TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET! pic.twitter.com/skg35KoE3A

— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 10, 2023

Of course, this won’t be a new chapter for Trump and the so-called fake news. Trump has played this game before, such as when he complained before a 2020 presidential debate that moderator Kristen Welker was terrible and unfair.

She’s always been terrible and unfair, just like most Fake News reporters, but I’ll always play along. People know! How is Steve Scully? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins will definitely ask a question Trump doesn’t like, and tomorrow hell will call it fake news. While Trump made a compelling speech, there’s actually no way the town hall will be a total disaster for him, at least in the eyes of his supporters.

