With unlimited power comes unlimited challenge

Comment

Xi Jinping has amassed a greater concentration of power than Mao Zedong and has more power to suppress domestic and foreign opponents than any Chinese leader in history. And yet, the threat to his ability and that of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to retain power faces challenges of an enormity and imminence that Mao has never known.

Ironically, these threats parallel the spoilers that ensured the collapse of power of the Chinese imperial Qing dynasty in 191112, ending more than 2,100 years of imperial rule in China. Not that later republican governments were not imperial, that is, ruling an empire of component or tributary societies, but they were and are meant to be non-dynastic.

First, the isolation of the Manchu rulers from the Qing court corresponded to the CCP’s growing separation from mainland Chinese society today.

Second, modern, often foreign technology had, from the 18th century, made urbanization attractive to Chinese rural people and induced a sense of individual aspiration, which could not be satisfied by the government, translating hope into angry and a sense of entitlement. It was a time of great upheaval and population movements. This corresponded to the situation in mainland China in the 21st century. The Qing court, Mao, and Xi all attempted to quell the foreign influences that ostensibly sparked the unrest.

China, in 1918, saw less than 8% of its 395 million inhabitants urbanized; In 2022, China had 64.7% of its 1.3 billion people urbanized. China has always experienced fluctuations in population levels and movements, some better managed than others. But unmanaged urban unrest, especially from migrant workers in the cities, was a key factor in the revolutionary period of 1908-1912.

Today, Xi and the CCP have unprecedented population control technologies and forces, including the use of indirect means of population control (such as zero COVID health mandates). And yet, the scale of popular unrest has begun to show that it overwhelms even the multi-faceted technologies designed to identify anti-CCP elements and deprive them of access to communications, money, food and housing.

University graduates attend a job fair in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, on March 21, 2021. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

The CCP is particularly concerned about the unemployment rate among young college graduates, where anger levels are highest. The official urban unemployment rate for young people (16 to 24) was 19.6% in March, but the real rate is believed to be much higher. What is so dramatic about the current situation is that the dream of prosperity based on a university degree has effectively evaporated, deepening the feeling of alienation.

Added to this is the abrupt loss of savings and opportunity also felt by middle-aged and older Chinese with the collapse of the national housing economy, which had been the main (often the only) place where to store savings for retirement.

On top of that, agricultural production is, in real terms, declining, and the global market for Chinese manufactured goods is shrinking at a pace not fully reflected in official statistics. Thus, employment opportunities for all levels of society disappear. The hoped-for post-COVID revival of economic recovery after the end of COVID measures in the first half of 2023 has been a significant disappointment for the public and the CCP.

Xi’s attempt to enact population control measures cannot match the growing unrest, even as domestic security budgets exceed China’s military funding for national defense. The deflecting of blame for national angst through measures such as the artificial suppression of the COVID zero health care population has failed to stem the tide. Xi’s attempts to show success on the world stage were also significant but did not outweigh domestic problems.

In short, all the positive gains, including the yuan’s growing potential as a global trading currency and China’s ability to acquire energy and food from Russia as a result of Western sanctions against Moscow, do not yet offset the growth of the domestic economic situation, although they may have slowed the pace of decline.

It was feared that Xi was trying, as a distraction, to replace food on Chinese tables by fulfilling his promise to end the Chinese Civil War and destroy the Republic of China (ROC, the official name of Taiwan) : fill the heart if not the belly.

The threat of external powers to China’s security, or the ability of the United States to deny contracts to China, for example, are in fact useful insofar as they exist to create a unifying sense of identity among Mainland Chinese. But at this point, defeating the United States and the West may be far from Xi’s mind, even if he couldn’t tell.

He has bigger concerns.

But the threat from the West is disappearing because of its own decline. What will the post-China and post-Western world look like? And when will we see it? Maybe we are starting to see it now.

The opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Epoch Times.