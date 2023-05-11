Takeaways from Trump’s town hall on CNN





Political reporters watch a CNN town hall with former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press

updated on May 10, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump’s prime-time appearance at a live CNN town hall on Wednesday prompted the former president and 2024 presidential candidate to double down on his false claims as he faced tough questions during an interview for the first time in years after largely sticking to the conservative friendly media.

Wednesday’s town hall marked Trump’s first appearance on CNN since 2016. He had called the network fake news and never gave any of its reporters an interview while he was president. Trump’s campaign said he appears on the network to step out of a GOP comfort zone as he already begins to focus on a possible 2024 general election rematch with Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump’s appearance on CNN comes at a time of jarring dualities for the former president: The Republican is facing a crescendo of legal troubles, but seems in a stronger position than ever to become his party’s presidential nominee, and he is trying to reach mainstream media viewers despite having deepened his embrace of extremists since leaving the White House.

Here’s what to know about Trumps CNN Town Hall:

QUESTIONS ON SEXUAL ASSAULT

Trump’s appearance came a day after a New York jury found him responsible for sexually abusing a woman nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly.

Jurors awarded columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages. The jury dismissed his rape claim and instead found Trump liable for a lesser degree of sexual assault. Trump denied it, saying he had never met Carroll at a department store in 1996 and did not know her and said he planned to appeal the verdict.

Trump did not attend the trial and did not testify in his own defense during the proceedings, with jurors instead receiving a video of a pretrial deposition, making Wednesday the first time he has had to do so. facing public questioning in the case.

Trump, when asked by moderator Kaitlan Collins about the verdict, said his poll numbers had increased and repeated his statements that he didn’t know Carroll, although at least one photo of them had surfaced together.

I do not know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she was. He dismissed a question about Collins as to whether it would impact his standing with female voters and in response launched into a recital of Carroll’s claims in a mocking voice, drawing laughter and applause from the live audience. Collins tried to interrupt but Trump continued and called it a fake story and called Carroll a wacky job.

REPETITION OF ELECTORAL LIES

Trump, with his first question from Collins about why he should be re-elected, began almost immediately repeating his lies about the 2020 presidential election and repeating his baseless claims of voter fraud.

Taking a more subdued tone than he usually uses on stage in front of his cheering supporters, Trump called it a rigged election and a disgrace before Collins cut him off, correcting his statements and asking him to publicly acknowledge his loss to to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump did not, immediately reverting to his claims. As Collins continued to try to fact-check Trump, he again interrupted, calling for fair elections, then turned to other topics like immigration.

DEFENSE OF JAN. 6 INSURRECTION

Trump, after years of avoiding tough questioning, has returned to a mainstream network for the first time since spreading lies about his 2020 election defeat that sparked a deadly insurgency in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 .

Collins asked Trump if he regretted his actions on Jan. 6, and the former president quickly began praising the size of the crowd he spoke to that day before some began marching on Capitol Hill and said attendees believed the election was rigged.

They were there proud. They were there with love in their hearts. It was amazing and it was a beautiful day,” Trump said.

Collins asked Trump why he didn’t ask his supporters to leave the Capitol or send help to disperse the protesters, and he veered off, trying to pin the blame on the then-president, Nancy Pelosi. At one point he pulled out printed copies of his Twitter posts that day in which he finally, hours after the attack on the Capitol began, asked his followers to leave the Capitol.

FALSE ABORTION DEMANDS

Trump, responding to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights last year, took credit for appointing three of the justices who joined in the ruling. the majority saying it was such a big win and people are starting to understand it now.

He has repeatedly wrongly claimed that proponents of abortion rights want to kill a baby in the ninth month of pregnancy or even after a birth. The allegation is based on a misleading interpretation of a Senate vote. Trump also dodged questions about whether, if re-elected president, he would sign a national abortion ban. Trump instead spoke of the court’s decision as having given anti-abortion activists bargaining power.

What I’m going to do is negotiate so people are happy, he said, when asked if he would sign a federal abortion ban. He repeatedly said he would do what was right, without specifying what it was.

NO RESPONSE ON UKRAINE

Trump repeated his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a smart man, but said he made a big mistake by invading Ukraine. Trump claimed, without proof or explanation, that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still president. He said he had a great relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, referring to his removal from office in 2019 after he pressured Zelenskyy for a favor while refusing military aid.

Trump would not answer the question of whether he continued to send American aid to Ukraine against the invasion of Russia and would not answer the question of who he wanted to win the war, saying only : I want everyone to stop dying.

PRESERVATION OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Trump has defended his custody of top secret and confidential government documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate, which is now under investigation by the Justice Department.

I had every right to do so. I didn’t make a secret of it, Trump said.

Trump gave a vague response when Collins asked if he had ever shown the classified documents to anyone.

Not really. I would have the right, said the former president.

What do you mean Not really? Collins asked.

Not that I can think of, Trump said.

Trump noted that other presidents and vice presidents kept documents after they left, but did not mention that he refused to turn over documents even after receiving a subpoena.

SPARRING WITH COLLINS

At the start of the town hall, Collins gave Trump more leeway in answering questions, allowing the president to flip through her answers and jump from topic to topic, sprinkling misrepresentations as she sometimes tried to l ‘interrupt. As the town hall continued and Collins stepped in earlier and more often to fix him or get him back on track, Trump was frustrated.

At one point, he repeated an insult he hurled at Hillary Clinton during their 2016 presidential debate, calling Collins a bad guy.

In a back and forth on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump and Collins were talking about each other and Trump said at one point: you are so wrong. You don’t know the subject.

I know the subject, she retorted.

The audience, made up of Republicans and independents, was largely supportive of Trump and laughed and cheered as they made their case.

I love you guys, Trump told the crowd at the end.

