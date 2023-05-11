Pakistani court orders Imran Khan’s release





A supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan throws stones at police during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of detained former prime minister Imran Khan, delivering a major victory for the former leader who was arrested on corruption charges and deepening a political crisis that has engulfed the country.

In its ruling, the court declared Khan’s arrest “invalid” after his detention two days ago sparked violent protests.

The decision is a significant political and legal victory for Khan, whose supporters have flooded the streets en masse since his arrest. It also creates a direct confrontation between the Supreme Court and the Pakistani military, widely seen as the driving force behind his arrest.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges and remanded in custody after months of political clashes during which he waged a campaign of defiance against the military establishment.

Pakistan’s top judge ordered police to take Khan to the Supreme Court on Thursday in response to a petition from his political party challenging the arrest.

“Your arrest was not valid so the whole process must be overturned,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan during the hearing in the capital Islamabad.

Khan told the court he had been “treated like a terrorist”.

Security forces patrolled the streets of Pakistan on Thursday and arrested Khan supporters.

Several thousand enraged supporters of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party ransacked towns across the country for two days, torching buildings and blocking roads.

At least nine people have died since Tuesday, police and hospitals said.

Hundreds of police were injured and more than 2,000 people arrested, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, police added.

At least eight PTI central leadership officials accused of orchestrating the protests have also been arrested, Islamabad police said.

Security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons to quell the crowds and came on Thursday equipped with batons and riot shields.

Supporters showing up at a protest site in Karachi were swiftly arrested while in Islamabad police beat handcuffed PTI supporters, AFP journalists have found.

“To Civil War”

The former cricket superstar, who remains hugely popular, was ousted in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence in parliament after losing the support of Pakistan’s powerful military.

Khan said the dozens of lawsuits filed against him following his ousting were part of a government and military effort to prevent him from returning to power before elections scheduled for the fall.

The military earlier issued a very strong statement saying it was exercising “extreme restraint”.

He warned of a “harsh reaction” to any further attacks on state and military facilities, and said the blame would lie with “a group that wants to push Pakistan into civil war”.

Khan’s party dismissed the statement as “contrary to the facts and the situation on the ground”.

Internet cut, social networks blocked

The government on Wednesday approved the deployment of the army in two provinces – including Punjab, the most populous – and in the capital to restore peace.

Islamabad Police said troops entered Islamabad’s sensitive “red zone” where government buildings are located overnight.

The Interior Ministry ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services and restricted access to social media sites Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, the Pakistani communications agency said.

Authorities have also closed schools across the country – with end-of-year exams cancelled.

“People should protest, but that doesn’t mean setting fires and damaging government property, or hurting the poor and damaging their cars,” said Syed Muzaffar Shah, 45, in the city of Peshawar.

Pakistan is grappling with a severe economic downturn, caused in part by worsening political instability over the past year, with the rupee crashing to a record high against the dollar on Thursday.

Red line

Khan’s arrest came hours after the military reprimanded him for alleging a senior officer was involved in a plot to assassinate him. The military denied the charge.

Criticism of the Pakistani military establishment is seen as a red line.

Pakistani politicians have often been arrested and imprisoned since the founding of the country in 1947.

But few have so directly challenged an army that wields significant influence over domestic and foreign policy and has staged at least three coups and ruled for more than three decades.

Khan appeared before a specially convened court on Wednesday which remanded him in custody for eight days following a request from Pakistan’s top anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau, told AFP one of his lawyers.

The agency said earlier that Khan had ignored repeated court summonses over alleged corruption linked to a trust fund he set up with his wife, a spiritual healer.

Khan was also charged without being arrested on separate charges of misleading officials about gifts he received from foreign leaders while in office, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties to the crisis to refrain from resorting to violence.

