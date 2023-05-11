What was CNN thinking?: Our panel on Donald Trump’s town hall | Moira Donegan, Moustafa Bayoumi, Bhaskar Sunkara and Lloyd Green





Lloyd Green: Democrats should start worrying

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump demonstrated why he’s leading the Republican pack of 2024. The audience was his hello. Town Hall was a prime-time infomercial. Kaitlan Collins, the moderator, was not up to par. For good measure, he called her a villain and questioned her intelligence.

Trump arrived amid a standing ovation and repeatedly tangled with CNN Collins. He ordered Congressional Republicans to cross the budget cliff and trigger a default, but wavered on a federal ban on abortion.

The 45th president repeated the lies that gave rise to the insurgency and repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was rigged. He expressed no remorse for Mike Pence who almost ended up on a makeshift gallows.

Trump beatified Ashli ​​Babbitt, the downed Capitol rioter and pledged to pardon most January 6 rioters. For Trump and his minions, law and order depends on whom and whom. As for E Jean Carroll, Trump ridiculed her and the $5 million verdict. It was a hell of a job, he said.

Immigration and energy remain Trump talking points, catnip for independents and working-class voters. Democrats should start worrying. In 2020, Covid undermined Trump’s appeal while Biden had the luxury of a basement campaign. Let’s go. Trump is a natural counter-puncher. He shows no signs of giving up. 2024 looks like redux 2016.

Moira Donegan: Trump better be afraid of women

The laughs were thunderous. On stage at CNN’s disastrous town hall, former President Trump recounted the rape allegation of E Jean Carroll, the columnist who won her lawsuit against him for sexual abuse and defamation yesterday. Trump spoke to the character of Carroll’s former husband, addressing the man in a kind of male camaraderie, saying he felt bad for him for being married to Carroll. He claimed that Carroll was promiscuous for walking into a department store dressing room with him, and also that he had never met her. He complained that he was not allowed to present his pet’s name as evidence against her at trial. And he called her rape accusation panky. The crowd of Republican voters laughed and cheered.

They also laughed when Trump called former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a crazy Nancy. And they laughed when Trump got frustrated with the moderator, Kaitlan Collins, 31, of CNN. You’re a mean person, I’ll tell you that, he told her, and his fans in the audience burst into delighted laughter. Collins, for her part, was largely overwhelmed, unable to verify Trump’s continuous flow of disinformation.

She offered no correction when Trump repeatedly repeated inflammatory lies about abortion, lies that have incited deadly violence against medical providers. Collins instead attempted to determine whether Trump would sign a federal abortion ban, but Trump refused to commit. The former president was reportedly alarmed by the political fallout from the Dobbs decision. All night he derided women for scornful laughter, playing to his base. But there are obviously women he is very afraid of: those who vote.

Fact-checking Donald Trump’s town hall video report on CNN Moustafa Bayoumi: What was CNN thinking?

CNN’s town hall surprise with Donald Trump wasn’t Trump. It was CNN. What could they be thinking? Everything was wrong. If you’re going to host Trump, confront him with a stubborn questioner. It wasn’t Kaitlan Collins. Trump talked about her, insulted her (you’re a mean person), and just ignored her, as CNN should have predicted. And why hold a town hall composed mainly of Republicans? Instead of a structure that would challenge a candidate on the stakes, CNN chose a format that fosters a receptive and primed audience to all of Trump’s lies (it was a rigged election), insults (on E Jean Carroll: c is a crazy job), and racism (they don’t even speak English in this Chinatown).

I also criticize CNN for having launched the nightmare of the next presidential election so early. What is the precipitation? So what was behind it all? Not journalistic excellence. Ratings? An attempt to fill a Trump void that currently exists on (post-Dominion Voting Systems) Fox? Anyway, it was the return of a bad memory. And it exemplified that particular convergence of mass media authoritarianism and populist entertainment that defines Donald Trump’s so-called charm. Take this as a warning.

Bhaskar Sunkara: It will be difficult for Trump to portray himself as an underdog

Donald Trump’s town hall told us, on the one hand, that the 76-year-old hasn’t grown much. He kept calling, throwing barbs at Nancy Pelosi, her former Vice President Mike Pence and her new top target, Florida Governor Ron DeSanctimious DeSantis.

He’s also dismissed sexual assault charges against him, repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was stolen, downplayed the 2021 Capitol riots, touted his brutal immigration policies, and more. By the standards of a recent Trump performance, that was perfectly normal.

But what was virtually absent was the economic populism that propelled him to victory in 2016 and once set Trump apart from the rest of the Republican field.

Gone is the emphasis on protectionism. Instead of a vigorous defense of Social Security and Medicare, Trump sounded like a tax hawk when he talked about the deficit and the impending debt ceiling. If they don’t give you massive cuts, he said, you’ll have to default, referring to a potential sovereign debt default that could cause catastrophic economic damage to working-class Americans. .

There were few calls for manufacturing workers or other blue-collar votes. Trump’s record in office was closer to an established Republican than a firebrand, and despite his unusual and abrasive style, it will be harder for him to portray himself as an underdog after this failed experiment in power.

That won’t matter much to his die-hard supporters, but it does leave an opening for Biden to tout his administrations’ (limited) gains for working people. The 2024 election will depend on the president’s ability to take advantage of it.

Bhaskar Sunkara is the Nation’s president, founding publisher Jacobin, and author of The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in An Era of Extreme Inequalities.

