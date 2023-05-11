The cricketing hero was knocked out as Pakistani Prime Minister





Imran Khan promised voters he could change Pakistan

Imran Khan is a former international cricket star turned politician who became the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be ousted in a vote of no confidence.

He was elected in July 2018 on a promise to fight corruption and fix the economy. But these promises have not been kept and the second largest Muslim country in the world has been plagued by financial crisis.

Just under four years after his election, he was ousted as prime minister by his opponents in parliament. Along with the collapsing economy, reports said he had fallen out of favor with the mighty military, a crucial player behind the scenes in nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Mr Khan, 70, shows no signs of wanting to quit politics and has spent his time out of office addressing large gatherings of supporters angry at his impeachment. He still enjoys considerable support – tens of thousands took to the streets of Pakistan’s cities the night he was ousted from power.

In November 2022, he was shot and wounded in an attack on a protest rally he was leading in the eastern city of Wazirabad. Aides said it was an assassination attempt, but police did not immediately confirm he had been the target.

The former Prime Minister led a march in the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.

The previous month he suffered another setback when the electoral commission disqualified him from holding public office in a case he described as politically motivated. He had been accused of falsely reporting details of gifts from foreign dignitaries and the proceeds of their alleged sale.

In May, Mr Khan was arrested on corruption charges, sparking widespread protests that have plunged Pakistan deeper into political turmoil at a time when its economy is on life support and food prices are soaring.

Mr Khan’s arrest has also diminished any chance of a resolution between the former prime minister and the establishment, whether government or military.

Change candidate

Imran Khan had hoped to see a full five-year term, something no other prime minister had ever done in Pakistan – which has a history of coups and military rule.

The story continues

But at the end of March 2022, a series of defections had deprived him of his parliamentary majority and the opposition jumped by tabling a motion of censure.

Mr Khan tried to circumvent this decision by having parliament dissolved and calling a snap election, but the Supreme Court ruled that this was unconstitutional. On April 10, the vote of no confidence was held and Imran Khan lost, with his opponents securing 174 votes in the 342-member chamber.

Opposition supporters celebrate outside the Supreme Court after the court ruled the decision to block a vote of no confidence was unconstitutional

He claimed his political opponents colluded with the United States to bring about regime change because of its policies on Afghanistan, Russia and China. But he offered no evidence of this and Washington strongly denied any foreign interference.

In 2018, populist Mr Khan painted a vision of a “new Pakistan” as he came to power after years of playing second fiddle to more established parties.

The former cricket captain, who now presents himself as a devout anti-poverty reformer, spoke of his dream of building an “Islamic welfare state” where wealth would be shared. He made ambitious promises, including reforming the country’s tax system and bureaucracy.

Instead, inflation soared, the rupee plummeted and the country became crippled by debt, stoking anger and criticism that Mr Khan had mismanaged the economy.

He vowed not to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but ended up negotiating a $6 billion ($4.75 billion) bailout to deal with a balance of payments crisis. However, the first installment of $1.1 billion ($872 million) has not been released, pending the passage of what the Pakistani government has described as “painful reforms”.

Long one of Pakistan’s best-known faces around the world, Mr Khan has struggled for years to turn popular support into electoral gains.

He launched his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996, but it wasn’t until the 2013 general elections that he became a serious national player.

Five years later, a swing of epic proportions propelled him to power.

The PTI has made huge gains in the stronghold of rivals Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab province, which holds more than half of the 272 directly elected National Assembly seats.

Mr Khan was seen as a candidate “for change”, whose promise to raise a whole new class of clean politicians rang with voters disillusioned with the old political order.

Military leader Gen Bajwa (left) and Imran Khan reportedly disagreed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

But he was also widely regarded as the favorite candidate of the military who – despite denials from both sides – were accused of interfering to turn public opinion against his rivals.

Many observers now say his biggest problem is that he has lost the support of the generals who have dominated Pakistan since independence in 1947.

Civilian leaders who have sought to tackle some of Pakistan’s core problems have found themselves on a collision course with the establishment in the past.

The leader of the PTI also found himself short of political friends. Far from cleaning up “dynastic politics”, he is accused of sidelining opponents, many of whom were imprisoned for corruption during his tenure. His enemies united to drive him out.

Playboy to pious reformer

Imran Khan was born in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. He and his four sisters had a privileged upbringing in Lahore where he was educated, before studying at Oxford University.

His talent for cricket emerged during these years and led to an illustrious international career that spanned two decades, culminating in winning the World Cup in 1992.

Imran Khan led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup

As a youth, he also developed a reputation as a playboy on the London nightclub circuit, although he denies ever drinking alcohol.

After leading Pakistan to victory in 1992, he retired from cricket and later raised millions of dollars to fund a cancer hospital in memory of his mother.

This foray into philanthropy spawned a career in politics – and he lost his celebrity image.

Her pin-up looks and private life made her a global media favorite for decades.

Imran Khan married Jemima Goldsmith, seen here with Princess Diana, in 1995

In 1995, at the age of 43, he married 21-year-old British heiress Jemima Goldsmith – the daughter of one of the richest men in the world at the time, Sir James Goldsmith. The marriage produced two boys but was dissolved in 2004.

A second marriage in 2015, to journalist Reham Khan, lasted less than a year. The former BBC weather presenter alleges she was bullied by her supporters and wrote a tell-all memoir.

Mr Khan remarried in a low-key ceremony in 2018. His third wife, Bushra Watto, a mother of five, has been described as his spiritual advisor, and observers say the match goes well with his public displays of devotion to Islam.

Ms Watto then set up a trust which allegedly received land as a bribe from one of Pakistan’s leading property developers. This eventually led to the bribery charge which saw Mr Khan arrested this year.

Mr Khan was so keen on reforming his playboy image that during his 2018 campaign he canceled an interview with a Pakistani journalist in his jet. It was to avoid being seen with her when he arrived.

“Taliban Khan”

As a politician, Imran Khan publicly supports liberalism, but at the same time appeals to Islamic values ​​and anti-Western sentiment.

Under his leadership, there has been a significant increase in Islamist militancy in Pakistan, and religious extremists have strengthened their position.

He has been criticized for his sympathy for the Taliban and referred to as the “Taliban Khan” by his opponents. In 2020, there was an outcry after he called Osama bin Laden a martyr.

Pakistan – a longtime ally of the West, but reluctant in the “war on terror” – has continued to strengthen its ties with China under his leadership. He abstained in the UN vote on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Tense relations with neighboring India, Pakistan’s historical rival, did not improve during his tenure.

Mr. Khan can cite some successes.

Pakistan’s Covid toll has been the best in South Asia, and a poverty reduction program has made progress. He also provided universal health care in two provinces – perhaps his most notable achievement.

While this may help Mr Khan in elections due later this year, all eyes are on the corruption allegations against him. A conviction could bar him from running for public office, possibly for life.

