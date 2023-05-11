Johnson wanted to message Sunak calling him ac***, claims former communications chief





Boris Johnson has joked about sending a message to Rishi Sunak calling him ac*** following his resignation as Chancellor, it has been claimed. Guto Harri, who served as No 10 communications director under Mr Johnson, claimed the former prime minister found a video he wanted to send to Mr Sunak in the days after he left of the government. Rishi was walking around, didn’t even tell Boris he was going. Basically he went public with a resignation and a few days later Boris found a little video on the internet that expressed what he basically wanted to say to Rishi. He didn’t send it, but he sent it to me and said: I’m thinking of sending this to Rishi. So this is it. If you really want to know how Boris Johnson felt about Rishi Sunak in the aftermath of his overthrow and the all time great betrayal, as he sees it, you have it. Mr Sunak’s departure is seen by Mr Johnson’s allies as having helped precipitate the ministerial exodus that ultimately forced him out of office last summer. In the same podcast, published Thursday for Global, Mr. Harri reveals the political tensions between the two men and the fundamental disagreement between the two over economic policy and tax decisions. There was a moment when Boris exploded, unfortunately Rishi was not in the room, says Mr Harri. F**k that shit man, f*** that s***. We must empty the Treasury, the Treasury acts as a banker, not as an engine of growth. We need Singapore-on-Thames, we need dynamism, we are not only there to manage the decline, we need the growth engine of the UK economy to purr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guernseypress.com/news/uk-news/2023/05/11/johnson-wanted-to-send-sunak-message-calling-him-a-c-ex-comms-chief-claims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos