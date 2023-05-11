Turkey’s elections will be President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest test yet. Here’s why the world is watching.

Istanbul – Turkey will hold national elections on Sunday which promise to be the toughest test of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s long political career. After leading the country for two decades, polls have shown Erdogan neck and neck with his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate jointly presented by the Alliance of Opposition Nations.

Erdogan was applauded in his first decade as leader for transforming Turkey into an economic and political success story, but over the past 10 years he has come under mounting criticism – both domestically and internationally. international – for stifling dissent and adopt rules and laws typical of autocratic regimes.

Once a poster child for developing countries, Turkey is also currently struggling with high inflation and a cost of living crisis, which are regularly blamed by opponents and economists on Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses supporters of the AKP party’s ‘Great Istanbul Rally’ on May 7, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey ahead of the May 14 elections. Ercan Arslan /dia images via Getty Images



Erdogan’s main rival, KiIicdaroglu, is a secular social-democratic politician who has emphasized messages of freedom and democracy during the election campaign. The opposition alliance he represents has vowed to reverse constitutional changes introduced after a 2017 referendum that greatly expanded the powers of the presidencyand bring back the parliamentary system.

To win the election, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of the votes. Polls suggest that is unlikely, so the fierce race between the two leading candidates could easily continue until a second round of voting, which would be held on May 28.

Below is an overview of why Turkey’s national elections will be watched closely around the world.

NATO enlargement

Turkey is a member of the NATO military alliance and has the second largest army among the 31 members, behind the United States. But relations between Ankara and its NATO partners have not always been harmonious.

Last year, Erdogan frustrated his allies by blocking offers from Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, which were directly motivated by The Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although Turkey lifted its block on Finland’s membership last month, allowing the country to jointalks with Sweden failed.

Erdogan says Sweden does not take Turkey’s internal security concerns seriously and offers sanctuary to activists from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a banned group that is waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.

Unal Cevikoz, senior foreign affairs official for Erdogan’s challenger Kilicdaroglu, told CBS News that the opposition alliance had noted “positive steps” taken by Sweden regarding Turkey’s security concerns, and she hopes the Nordic nation’s NATO membership will not be “too much delayed”. “, signaling support for Sweden’s bid for membership.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and National Alliance co-presidential co-candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu attends a campaign rally in Aydin, Turkey, May 10, 2023. Omer Evren Atalay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Türkiye–United States relations

Located on the very border between the Eastern and Western worlds, Turkey is a strategically significant ally and partner for the United States, unilaterally as well as within the framework of NATO.

Relations between the two countries soured after Turkey purchased S-400 long-range missile systems from Russia in 2019. The United States said the purchase would endanger US military technology and hit Turkey with sanctions in response.

American support for the Kurdish militants who helped defeat ISIS in Syria too turned out to be a thorn in the side Turkish-American relations.

But despite the differences, Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party, known as the AKP, has pledged to strengthen ties with the United States and ensure that concrete steps are taken. taken to resolve the differences around the Syrian Kurdish groups, the sanctions and the group led by Mohammed Fethullah Gulenwho lives in exile in the United States in Turkey, claims that her organization, which she considers a terrorist group, was behind a 2016 coup attempt.

In a BBC interview, Kilicdaroglu said he wanted to prioritize relations with the West over Russia.

Turkey as a mediator and links with Russia

Erdogan has cultivated a close personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Turkish leader declared himself a mediator.

The first talks organized in Türkiye did not advance, but a United Nations-brokered agreement in 2022 and overseen by Turkey enabled the export of some 25 million tonnes of grain from Ukrainian ports to alleviate a global food crisis. This agreement is due to expire in about a week and Russia has so far opposed its renewal. Turkey remains directly involved in the extremely tense negotiations on the renewal of the agreement.

Erdogan has refused to apply Western sanctions against Russia, and trade between the two countries has exploded since the invasion of Ukraine. Turkey is an energy-poor country, and it helps export Russian gas around the world. Russia is also funding and building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

Cevikoz, the aide to Erodgan’s challenger, said the opposition alliance had not “approved” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, if their candidate won, they would “continue to facilitate “the solutions to the problems between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkey’s role in the region

Erdogan’s ambitious foreign policy has made Turkey a key player in the Middle East.

Turkey has openly supported some of the rebel factions that fought against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, and it has provided safe haven for members of the Syrian opposition. But Turkey also occupied parts of northwestern Syria in 2019, citing security concerns from Kurdish rebel factions, and still controls a vast area of ​​land where 4.5 million people live.

Turkey currently has the largest refugee population in the world, with some 4 million displaced people living in the country. Most are Syrians, although there are also large numbers of Iraqis, Iranians and Afghans. Turkey’s high numbers and geographical location have made the country a de facto guardian for the European Union: Ankara has signed an agreement with the EU to limit the number of asylum seekers reaching European soil.

But a shift in public opinion on the refugees, including the rise of populist rhetoric against them, prompted Erdogan to take steps to reconcile with the Assad regime in Syria.

Turkey’s political opposition has pledged to facilitate the return of refugees to Syria if it comes to power, but has not provided details on how it would do so.