South Africa walks the tightrope of international alliances

Relations between the People’s Republic of China and Russia on the one hand and the West, especially the United States, on the other hand, have become increasingly tense in recent times. For USA, China and Russia represent authoritarian regimes. For China, the United States is the source of global insecurity.

With a few exceptions like France and the UNITED KINGDOM, the West considers that the presence of Russia and China in the BRICS bloc (which also includes Brazil, India and South Africa) contaminates the whole bloc as well as their relations with the various countries BRICS members. This is particularly the case for the United States.

This view reflects the weakening of the global power of the United States, in particular inability to isolate Russia in Europe and to contain China’s influence in Asia and the developing world.

Growing tensions pose a political and economic challenge to South Africa. This is particularly the case for relations between the United States and South Africa. A part of my doctoral thesis focused on the BRICS and its efforts to democratize the post-Cold War international order, which, by the American admission, has come to an end. This is an important admission because the United States is aware that the one-sided power it used to interact with the rest of the world after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989 is now subject to competition from many forces, both economic and political.

I argue that South Africa should not choose between its BRICS or its partnerships with the EU and the US. It should maintain its relations with the West while remaining within the BRICS because of its economic prospects. The west remains economically important to South Africa, but the BRICS bloc is important to South Africa’s economic adaptability.

The BRICS bloc

The BRICS are indeed a forum for cooperation among regional powers seeking to democratize the international political economy. The block used the (G20) platform of the group of 19 industrialized countries plus the European Union to establish cohesion on issues such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

At its 2011 summit, the bloc called for an end to the long reign of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency (dedollarization). THE 2008 credit crisis illustrated the inadequacy of the global monetary system, with the US dollar in the center. But it was the Russian-Ukrainian war, when US sanctions on Russia backfiredwhich has accelerated dedollarization efforts.

The emergence of the BRICS not only strengthens South-South relations, but weakens inequality which characterizes North-South relations. Much of the southern hemisphere is growing fast enough to not only demand a fairer world order, but also to fund it.

This brings us to international governance.





The BRICS bloc serves as a counterweight to some of the excesses of US unilateralism that have characterized global governance since the end of the Soviet Union in 1989. For example, although NATO’s 2001 invasion of Afghanistan been illegal under international law and the invasion of Iraq in 2003 was just as illicit, neither the United States nor NATO were prosecuted. Thus, the United States has for some time undermined global governance.

BRICS bloc efforts to democratize global governance will support international accountability.

The democratization of financial and governance institutions is important to solving many of the problems that concern the developing world.



The emergence of the BRICS bloc has eclipsed the G7+ meetings while centralizing the G20 as the international platform for political and economic coordination. So South Africa exclusion from May 2023, the G7+ meeting in Japan does not matter much.

South Africa and the West

Pretoria’s main trading partners are the EU and the United States. South Africa is the largest trading partner of the United States and the EU in Africa, with the United States totaling R289 billion (about US$16 billion in 2021) and the EU totaling trade of R699 billion (about US$38 billion in 2021.

South Africa also enjoys preferential access to US markets for some of its exports under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA.

But the country is politically linked to the emerging multipolar world led by China, and more broadly the BRICS.





Even France and the United Kingdom have begun to understand the need to find a balance between their own interests with China and their interests with their traditional ally, the United States.

South Africa’s national interests therefore demand that it carefully navigate Western anxieties caused by its ties to the BRICS. He must show that his membership in the bloc does not make him anti-Western.

Growing Economic Importance of BRICS

Immediately after South Africa joined BRICS in 2010, China invested in several projects, including the expansion of Durbans port. It is the largest and busiest maritime terminal in sub-Saharan Africa.

Trade and investment ties between South Africa and China have also improved. By the end of 2021, South Africa’s exports to China reached over US$33 billion and China’s investment in South Africa totaled more than US$25 billion, creating more than 400,000 local jobs since 2008.

South Africa’s investments in BRICS countries have increased since joining the bloc. Total BRICS trade amounted to R666 billion (about 36 billion US dollars) in 2021. And China is an important trading partner for South Africa, with 479 billion rand (about 26 billion US dollars), above the United States.

Trade between South Africa and the BRICS has not yet reached the level of trade with the EU and the United States, but the BRICS bloc gives the country the opportunity to diversify its investment portfolio and its destination. .

China has 1.4 billion people and the United States has a little more 300 million, access to the Chinese market is therefore important for any emerging economy. The BRICS countries are currently responsible for around 31.5% of the GDP while the G7 is down to around 30%.

Navigate through anxieties

Of course, the problem of South Africa’s strained relations with the West is not South Africa. The problem is that the West, especially the unilateral power that the United States represents, approaches the world order as if it were a process that stemmed from its benevolence.





For its own interests, South Africa must carefully navigate Western concerns about the BRICS and demonstrate that there is a common future for the West and others in a multipolar world.