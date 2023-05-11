India uses technology to empower, not show dominance, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran as one of the most glorious days in India’s history and said the technology for the country is not to show dominance but to accelerate its development.

Addressing an event on National Technology Day, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokhran tests, Modi said his government had used technology as a source of empowerment and to secure social justice.

The Prime Minister said that the Pokhran nuclear tests carried out under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee not only helped India prove its scientific capabilities but also enhanced its stature globally.

“To say in the words of Atal ji: we have never stopped our journey and we have never given in to any challenge that has come our way,” Modi said, addressing the gathering of scientists and researchers from across the country.

On National Technology Day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India) and dedicated to the nation a facility to produce permanent magnets from minerals of rare earths.

He also laid the foundation stone of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and the Platinum Jubilee Block at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

Modi also dedicated a molybdenum-99 fission production facility in Mumbai to the nation; National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility, Navi Mumbai; Radiological Research Unit, Navi Mumbai; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Visakhapatnam; and the Women’s and Children’s Cancer Hospital building, Navi Mumbai.

Highlighting the importance of technology, he said India is moving forward with a holistic and 360-degree approach. “India sees technology as a tool for the nation’s progress, not as a means of asserting dominance,” Modi said.

Whether it’s JAM Trinity, the CoWIN portal or the digital market for farmers, the government has used technology as an “agent of inclusion”, he said, adding that there was a solution. technology available at every stage of life from birth.

The prime minister said his government’s focus on science and technology has ushered in a big change and noted that about 4,000 patents were registered every year 10 years ago, but there are more than 30 000 now.

Previously, 70,000 trademarks were registered each year, but the figure now exceeds 2.5 lakh, while the number of incubation centers has increased to 650 from 150 in 2014, he said.

The Prime Minister said that more than 10,000 ATAL Tinkering Labs operating in 700 districts have become innovation incubators where more than 75 lakh students were working on more than 12 lakh innovation projects.

“Indian handymen will soon become the world’s leading entrepreneurs,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that today, during the initial period of Amrit Kaal, the objectives for 2047 were clear. “We must make India a developed and self-reliant nation,” he said.

Referring to the rapid changes taking place in the world of technology, the Prime Minister said he was confident that India’s youth will lead the country to keep pace and break through it.

He said India must take the lead in breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence tools which have become the new game changers, with limitless possibilities in healthcare sector, drone technology and therapeutic sector. .