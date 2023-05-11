Politics
India uses technology to empower, not show dominance, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran as one of the most glorious days in India’s history and said the technology for the country is not to show dominance but to accelerate its development.
Addressing an event on National Technology Day, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokhran tests, Modi said his government had used technology as a source of empowerment and to secure social justice.
The Prime Minister said that the Pokhran nuclear tests carried out under the leadership of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee not only helped India prove its scientific capabilities but also enhanced its stature globally.
“To say in the words of Atal ji: we have never stopped our journey and we have never given in to any challenge that has come our way,” Modi said, addressing the gathering of scientists and researchers from across the country.
On National Technology Day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India) and dedicated to the nation a facility to produce permanent magnets from minerals of rare earths.
He also laid the foundation stone of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and the Platinum Jubilee Block at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.
Modi also dedicated a molybdenum-99 fission production facility in Mumbai to the nation; National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility, Navi Mumbai; Radiological Research Unit, Navi Mumbai; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Visakhapatnam; and the Women’s and Children’s Cancer Hospital building, Navi Mumbai.
Highlighting the importance of technology, he said India is moving forward with a holistic and 360-degree approach. “India sees technology as a tool for the nation’s progress, not as a means of asserting dominance,” Modi said.
Whether it’s JAM Trinity, the CoWIN portal or the digital market for farmers, the government has used technology as an “agent of inclusion”, he said, adding that there was a solution. technology available at every stage of life from birth.
The prime minister said his government’s focus on science and technology has ushered in a big change and noted that about 4,000 patents were registered every year 10 years ago, but there are more than 30 000 now.
Previously, 70,000 trademarks were registered each year, but the figure now exceeds 2.5 lakh, while the number of incubation centers has increased to 650 from 150 in 2014, he said.
The Prime Minister said that more than 10,000 ATAL Tinkering Labs operating in 700 districts have become innovation incubators where more than 75 lakh students were working on more than 12 lakh innovation projects.
“Indian handymen will soon become the world’s leading entrepreneurs,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that today, during the initial period of Amrit Kaal, the objectives for 2047 were clear. “We must make India a developed and self-reliant nation,” he said.
Referring to the rapid changes taking place in the world of technology, the Prime Minister said he was confident that India’s youth will lead the country to keep pace and break through it.
He said India must take the lead in breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence tools which have become the new game changers, with limitless possibilities in healthcare sector, drone technology and therapeutic sector. .
(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/india-uses-technology-to-empower-not-to-show-dominance-says-pm-modi-123051100697_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan: Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled arrest illegal
- Trump continues to insult rape accuser, spouting election lies at CNN town hall
- India uses technology to empower, not show dominance, says PM Modi
- UK Weather: Ominous funnel clouds found as country hit by heavy rains | british news
- Why the US delayed sanctions on China after shooting down a spy balloon
- Robert De Niro net worth: How much has the actor earned throughout his career?
- Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Thomas Geocaris, Notre Dame football, hockey and track and field
- Chinese AI Giant iFLYTEK Showcases Latest Innovations at Opening Ceremony of BEYOND Expo 2023 in Macau
- Title 42 expires tonight. Here’s what happens
- South Africa walks the tightrope of international alliances
- Turkey’s elections will be President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest test yet. Here’s why the world is watching.
- Johnson wanted to message Sunak calling him ac***, claims former communications chief