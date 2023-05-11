Trump continues to insult rape accuser, spouting election lies at CNN town hall





During a controversial CNN town hall on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump dug into his lies about the 2020 election, downplayed the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, and repeatedly insulted the woman a civilian jury this week judged. found guilty of sexual abuse and defamatory.

Trump, back on the network after years of acrimony, also declined to say whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war against Russian aggression and said the United States might as well default on their debt, despite the potentially devastating economic consequences.

READ MORE: Trump calls accuser crazy work in tape played for jury

The live televised event in New Hampshire early voting highlighted the challenges of fact-checking Trump in real time. The former president was cheered and applauded by an audience of Republican and unaffiliated voters planning to vote in the GOP primary, as moderator Kaitlan Collins struggled at times to correct the record as Trump rolled with false statements. You are a mean person, he said at one point.

The event also highlighted what is perhaps Trump’s most fundamental challenge as he emerged as the undisputed favorite for the Republican nomination to face President Joe Biden again. While Trump’s divisive tone and statements often delight Republican primary crowds, he has done little so far to expand his appeal among moderates and independents who have soured him in 2020 and will be crucial. to win the general election.

Indeed, Trump on Wednesday repeatedly repeated his lies that the 2020 election was rigged, even as state and federal election officials, his own campaign and White House aides, and dozens of courts, including Republican judges, said there was no evidence. to support their claims.

He also showed no remorse for what happened on Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop certification of Biden’s victory. He apologized for his late response that day, remaining silent for more than three hours as the carnage unfolded, pulling a printout from his tweeted timeline as a form of defense.

Instead, he went after the black policeman who shot and killed rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt, calling him a ‘thug’, although a Justice Department concluded the shooting was justified. And he said he was inclined to pardon many of the rioters charged in the attack. More than 670 people have been convicted of crimes related to the day, including some convicted of seditious conspiracy or assaulting police officers.

Trump also rejected a suggestion that he apologize to his former vice president, Mike Pence, who was targeted by the crowd after Trump falsely insisted that Pence had the power to overturn the results elections.

I don’t think he was in any danger,” he said. In fact, Trump said, it was Pence who did something wrong.

READ MORE: Trump’s effort to block Pence’s grand jury testimony rejected by court

He would also not commit to accepting the results of the next election, saying he would only do so if he felt it was a fair election, as he said ahead of the 2020 election.

The prime-time forum, the first major televised event of the 2024 presidential campaign and Trump’s first CNN interview since before he was elected president in 2016, drew suspicion on both sides of the political divide from his announcement.

Democrats have questioned whether a man who continues to spread lies about his 2020 election defeat should be given airtime. Conservatives have wondered why Trump would appear and potentially give a rating to a network he has consistently denigrated.

The stakes were raised significantly on Tuesday after New York jurors found that Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll nearly three decades ago, though they dismissed his claim that he had raped her. The jury awarded him $5 million in damages.

Trump, at Wednesday’s event, called the case fake news and insisted he didn’t know Carroll, even though he attacked her in deeply personal terms. “It’s a crazy job,” he said, sparking laughter from the crowd.

Trump has generally not reacted well when pressed on stage about his behavior towards women, including during the first Republican presidential debate of 2015, when he argued with then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly. and then accused her of having blood coming out of her anywhere. “Carroll is one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment over the years; Trump denied the allegations.

Although the verdict in the civil trial carries no criminal penalties, it is just one of many legal issues facing Trump, who was indicted in New York in March for paying money in silence to women who alleged extramarital affairs with him. Trump is also under investigation in Georgia and Washington for his alleged interference in the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents and potential obstruction of justice.

The difficulties of interviewing Trump live became immediately apparent when the town hall began with questions about the 2020 election. As the evening wore on, Collins became more aggressive in trying to nail Trump on specifics, trying half a dozen times to get him to say what he would do if a federal abortion ban were to hit his desk.

He said he would negotiate to make people happy.

During the exchange, Trump repeated the false claim that abortion-rights supporters wanted to kill a baby in the ninth month of pregnancy or even after birth comments that were not checked by Collins.

He also declined to say whether he wanted Ukraine to win its war against Russia. I don’t think in terms of winning and losing, he replied. And he declined to say whether he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal, as alleged by the International Criminal Court.

That’s something to discuss at a later date,” Trump said, saying labeling Putin a war criminal would complicate efforts to strike a deal to end the conflict. Trump was widely criticized during his tenure for agreeing to Putin’s insistence that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election to help him, even though US intelligence agencies decided otherwise.

As for the imminent risk of an unprecedented government default, Trump sounded jaded.

READ MORE: Biden to meet with President McCarthy and other congressional leaders on debt ceiling crisis

Well, you might as well do it now because you will do it later because we have to save this country,” he said.

A discussion of Trump’s refusal to hand over classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago club has been particularly contentious. When Collins interrupted him at one point, Trump said: Can I finish?

Yeah, what’s the answer? she says.

You are a mean person, Trump joked.

Biden responded to Town Hall on Twitter, writing: It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years? If you don’t, join our campaign.

Trump has long called out CNN’s fake news and argued with Collins. Nonetheless, the Trumps team saw the network’s invitation as an opportunity to connect with a wider range of voters than those who usually tune into the conservative outlets he favors. One adviser noted that Trump succeeded in 2016 by stepping out of the traditional Republican comfort zone.

The appearance provided another contrast to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as one of Trump’s top rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and is expected to launch his campaign in the coming weeks. DeSantis has taken a protected media approach, largely avoiding questions from the mainstream press while embracing Fox News, which was once a loyal Trump cheerleader but is now frequently disparaged by the former president.

Trump’s campaign has turned to new channels, including popular conservative podcasts and made-for-social-media videos that often rack up hundreds of thousands of views. His team also invited reporters from various outlets to board his plane and made unannounced stops at local restaurants and other venues to show him interacting with supporters, unlike the DeSantis. , less charismatic.

Associated Press writer David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-continues-insults-of-rape-accuser-pushing-election-lies-during-cnn-town-hall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos