Imran Khan: Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled arrest illegal





Imran Khan, ousted from power in April 2022, had argued that his arrest was illegal. Archive photo Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled the dramatic arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges this week illegal.

The court ordered Khan’s immediate release. His lawyers had argued that his detention at the courthouse in Islamabad on Tuesday was unlawful.

At least 10 people have been killed and 2,000 arrested as violent protests have swept the country since his detention.

Tuesday’s arrest added to growing tensions between him and the military.

The opposition leader, ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year, has been arraigned on the orders of Pakistan’s top judge.

When Khan arrived in court, media scoured the halls to capture his first public appearance since his arrest.

A car delivers Imran Khan to the Supreme Court building in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

Surrounded by security, Khan said nothing as he walked into the wood-paneled courtroom which was packed with his party officials and reporters.

Khan stood surrounded by his lawyers in front of the three Supreme Court justices as they told him that because of the way he was arrested on Tuesday – inside a court complex, performing biometric tests – the arrest was invalid.

Footage of his arrest shows paramilitary forces grabbing Khan, who was injured in a gun attack last year, and dragging him out of the courthouse, before taking him away in an armored vehicle .

“Your arrest was not valid so the whole process must be reversed,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan. He would now be under the protection of the Supreme Court.

It was then Khan’s turn to speak, defiant and outraged at the way he had been arrested.

The former cricketer told judges he was taken from the High Court on Tuesday and ‘beaten with sticks’. The judges repeatedly reminded him that others had suffered worse treatment.

There was no immediate response from the security forces to this allegation.

His Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says the charges against him are politically motivated. The arrest has angered his supporters – the past 48 hours have been marked by widespread violence and rare attacks on state and military installations.

Seven senior PTI leaders are among those arrested. Among them is former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who police say “incited violence”. In a statement, Qureshi denied this and urged his supporters to continue peaceful protests.

Khan has been held in a police guesthouse in the capital since Tuesday, which was turned into a makeshift court on Wednesday where a judge formally charged him with corruption for the first time in the dozens of cases he is facing. confronted with. He pleaded not guilty.

A conviction would disqualify the former international cricket star – prime minister from 2018 to 2022 – from running for office, possibly for life. Elections are scheduled for later this year.

Former Pakistani ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the BBC she believed the court ruling would help defuse the anger of Khan supporters.

“The past two days have seen extraordinary violence from protesters supporting Imran Khan, who are visibly furious with the manner in which he was arrested,” she said.

“There is still uncertainty, but hopefully the situation will not revert to the kind of violent scenes we have seen.”

Imran Khan supporters celebrate Supreme Court ruling in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

Request to go home refused

Although Khan repeatedly asked to be allowed to stay at his home, the court determined that due to the security situation he should stay at the police guesthouse. However, the judges repeatedly pointed out that he would be allowed to have anyone he wants as a guest.

At the end of the proceedings, Khan sat in court for 15 minutes to answer questions from the media. He said he did not know that people had been killed during the protests or that senior members of his party had been arrested.

He told the BBC that when he was arrested he had been hit in the head and was bleeding and that when this footage circulated around the world the reaction from his supporters was not surprising.

Asked if he would now ask his supporters to stop violent protests, he said he had already made his statement, saying he had always called for protests to be peaceful.

Khan’s supporters welcomed the court’s decision. “The release of Imran Khan proves that we know the truth,” a man, who had spent the past few days gathered outside the PTI chief’s residence in Lahore, told the BBC.

Another said the verdict had “reignited our hope in the nation”.

Many analysts believe Khan’s 2018 election victory happened with the help of the military, which both sides have denied. But later he fell out with the powerful army. After a series of defections and in the midst of a growing economic crisis, he lost his majority in parliament.

Since being ousted less than four years into his term, he has become one of the army’s most vocal critics, and analysts say the army’s popularity has plummeted.

In November 2022, Khan was shot in the leg while leading a protest march. He accused a senior intelligence official of carrying out the attack – which the military strongly denied.

A day before his arrest, the military warned him of “baseless allegations” after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.

Observers see the country facing an unprecedented series of crises – given endless political unrest, a cliff-edge economy and growing violence from Islamist militants that are eroding confidence in the security forces.

-BBC

