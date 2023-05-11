The former Pakistani PM will appear before Islamabad HC on Friday





Imran Khan will remain in custody at a police guesthouse ahead of his hearing at HC Islamabad at 11am on Friday.

I

Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday May 11 called the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir case as “illegal and unlawful”, and ordered his immediate release.

Subsequently, Khan left the court for the Police Lines Guest House in the custody of the Inspector General, moments after being ordered to appear in the High Court in Islamabad at 11am on Friday May 12.

Imran Khan had been arrested in Islamabad High Court and remanded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for 8 days in the Al-Qadir Trust land deal case. He was also charged in the Toshakhana corruption case by a Pakistani court on the same day.

“Although Imran Khan has been released, he will be under the protection of security forces at a safe location in the capital, Islamabad. He is due to appear in Islamabad High Court on Friday,” Khan’s lawyer said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday criticized the NAB for the way it arrested Khan and said: “The National Accountability Bureau has disrespected the court.”

For the third day in a row on Thursday, several parts of Pakistan, including Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, saw violence following the arrest of Imran Khan, and several protests are planned throughout the day, the party said. PTI.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case? Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are being investigated by the NAB for a settlement involving a property tycoon that allegedly resulted in a £190million loss to the National Treasury.

What is the Toshakhana case? Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are being investigated by the NAB for a settlement involving a property tycoon that allegedly resulted in a £190million loss to the National Treasury.

Snap

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan heard a plea against the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case and criticized the NAB for its arrest process, awarding relief to Khan.

When the Chief Justice asked him to condemn the violence of the protesters, Khan distanced himself from the bloody protests saying he was in custody.

At a press conference, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of abusing his authority during his tenure as Prime Minister.

The Pakistan Telecom Authority’s suspension of mobile broadband nationwide is scheduled for an indefinite period, by order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Fiery press conference by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister and President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, calling into question question what he sees as the Court’s ‘double standards of justice’, ARY news reported

Following the court order, Imran Khan, who was arrested at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, has been transferred to the Police Lines guest house in Islamabad.

At a press conference in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif said that in the past, top leaders of major political parties had been arrested, but they did not have access to a guest house.

He expressed skepticism of such verdicts, wondering how long the nation would be deceived by them.

Khawaja Asif further claimed that all the violence across the country was instigated by Imran Khan, but he was not held responsible.

Referring to PTI’s history of violence, Asif mentioned the attack on the PTV building during the 2014 dharna (sit-in), which was carried out under the supervision of Imran Khan and the current President, Dr. Arif Alvi.

PTI workers celebrate across Pakistan

PTI workers handed out sweets at the residence of the former Pakistani prime minister and Imran Khan in Zaman Park, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest illegal.”

PTI workers were seen celebrating across the country after three days of violent protests that saw widespread violence, destruction of property and loss of life.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar has called on party supporters to take to the streets to express their solidarity and gratitude to the Supreme Court.

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan thanked the Supreme Court, specifically mentioning Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for handing down a “fair and just verdict”.

Imran Khan leaves SC Pakistan and will stay at Police Lines guest house until Friday hearing

Khan left the court for the Police Lines Guest House in the custody of the Inspector General, moments after being ordered to appear in the High Court in Islamabad at 11am on Friday May 12.

‘Finally, sense won out’: ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith reacts

Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, reacted to the Supreme Court’s order declaring the arrest of former prime ministers illegal and said common sense had finally prevailed.

load more

Posted: May 11, 2023, 07:17 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thequint.com/news/world/former-pm-pti-chairman-imran-khan-arrest-al-qadir-trust-toshakhana-nab-remand-protests-violence-lahore-karachi-islamabad-punjab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos