Italy reconsiders its investment pact with China

Italy has doubts about renewing a controversial investment pact with China.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) deal was on the table for Conferences of May 5 in Rome between Chinese Foreign Ministry official Wang Lutong and his Italian counterparts, according to Italian media Decode39. It was also under discussion when the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Italy in February of this year.

A senior Italian government official told Reuters his country is highly unlikely to renew the deal when it expires early next year, but needs time to continue talks with Beijing .

The deal was sealed in a five-year Memorandum of Understanding signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Rome in March 2019, making Italy the only country in the Group of Seven advanced economies to participate in the program. China’s global infrastructure. But so far it has not produced the expected economic returns, Italian officials told Reuters.





Italian politics is also a factor. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized the deal, which was brokered by her predecessor before he came to power last September. In an interview with Reuters last year, Meloni said: “There is no political will on my part to favor Chinese expansion in Italy or Europe.”

Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had hoped the deal would boost Italy’s economy and increase exports to China. But the deal has raised concern from allies such as the United States despite Italy’s insistence it was purely commercial.

Since the signing of the BRI memorandum in 2019, the two countries have made progress in the manufacture of energy and joint investments between Italian sovereign wealth funds and Chinese funds, but less in infrastructure, more sensitive for the NATO allies of the Italy and the United States.

two ports

A key element of the agreement provides for the development of the Italian ports of Genoa and Trieste. These are the busiest ports in Italy and Trieste is strategically located at the northern end of the Adriatic Sea with land connections to Central and Eastern Europe.

Italy’s Enterprise and Manufacturing Minister Adolfo Urso recently said the port of Trieste will not fall into Chinese hands, saying it has become more important than ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We must understand that the reconstruction of Ukraine is the engine of European economic recovery, just like the Marshall plan after the Second World War, he said.

China has said little publicly about Italy’s hesitation. Jia Guide, the Chinese ambassador to Italy, acknowledged in an April 26 interview with Italian media outlet Sole 24 Hours that the MoU is not a legally binding treaty.

It embodies the political will of both sides to strengthen practical cooperation in various fields. Adhering to win-win cooperation is the unchanging mainstream between China and Italy, and it is truly in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry cited fruitful results since the signing of the agreement and said it is necessary for the two sides to further tap into the potential of our Belt and Road cooperation.

Nicola Casarini, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center, told VOA Mandarin that a renewal of the agreement would bring more Chinese investment into Italy and give Italian companies better access to the Chinese market. A decision not to renew, he said, would be viewed by Beijing as a hostile signal but would likely not result in retaliatory action.

Given that China is trying to reconnect with Europe as a whole, I think it is unlikely that the Chinese government will point the finger at Italy in terms of trade retaliation, as it did in the case of Lithuania, he said.

For what? Because it will provoke a violent reaction from the rest of Italy’s European partners. In this case, Sino-European relations will deteriorate. He said China was more likely to adopt more sophisticated measures such as diverting trade from Italy to other European partners such as France and Germany.

The deal has failed to boost Italy’s underperforming economy over the past four years as expected. Italian exports to China totaled $18.1 billion (€16.4 billion) last year, compared to $14.2 billion (€13 billion) in 2019. Chinese exports to ‘Italy fell from 34.6 billion dollars (31.7 billion euros) to 62.8 billion dollars (57.5 billion euros) period, according to Reuters.

Taiwan Strait

Meloni, meanwhile, has been more outspoken on the Taiwan Strait issue than her predecessor. In an interview with Taiwan’s Central News Agency before she was elected, she said she would step up cooperation with Taiwan, a move likely to anger Beijing.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry is set to establish a representative office in Milan, which would be its second official agency in Italy and essentially function as a consulate.

Italy, meanwhile, sent a delegation to Taiwan to discuss semiconductor cooperation late last month but postponed a visit to Taiwan by a delegation of Italian politicians, also scheduled for April. Chinese officials have yet to react strongly to Italy’s warming partnership with Taiwan.