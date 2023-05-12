Biden says he traveled to Northern Ireland ‘to make sure Brits don’t get it wrong’ – POLITICO





DUBLIN Joe Biden said he traveled to Northern Ireland last month to ensure the British did not disrupt the region’s peace process, a brutal grab that caught the attention of British politicians and unionists. The words, contained in a White House Transcript US presidents at a Democratic Party fundraiser, clash over his carefully crafted April 12 speech in Belfast marking the 25e anniversary of the US-brokered Good Friday Peace Agreement. Biden began his four-day visit across the island of Ireland in the Northern Irish capital, where tensions over post-Brexit trade rules have torn the regions unity government apart. According to the transcript, Biden told party supporters at a private New York residence that he had traveled to Belfast to make sure they weren’t the Brits and Northern Ireland weren’t giving up. to their commitments. Those words drew predictable fire from the Democratic Unionists, Northern Ireland’s main pro-British party. The DUP has spent the last year blocking the relaunch of a cross-community government with Irish Republican party Sinn Fin in protest at trade rules that allow Northern Ireland to trade more easily with the Republic of Ireland, member EU, than with the rest of the UK Power-sharing between British Unionists and Irish nationalists was the central aim of the Good Friday Agreement. It’s unbelievable and chilling to think that this man is the leader of the free world, said Sammy Wilson, who criticized Bidens’ remarks as both anti-union and politically incoherent. If you think there should be a special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, at least show us some respect. Even the leader of the Northern Ireland Alliance party, Naomi Long, was surprised when briefed on Bidens’ remarks. Oh my God, she said, before distinguishing between such British rhetoric and practical help from Bidens, particularly his appointment of an economic envoy, Joe Kennedy III, to promote increased investment. Americans in Northern Ireland. Joe [Biden] has always been a bit of a gaffe, I don’t think that’s news to anyone. But what really matters is what he does rather than what he says, Long said. I’m going to judge him based on what he does and overlook the gaffes. deeply regrettable In London, MPs from the ruling Conservative party expressed diverging views that reflected internal divisions over the wisdom of Brexit. Shailesh Vara, a Brexiteer MP who briefly served as Northern Ireland Secretary in the final days of Boris Johnson’s administration, has called it deeply regrettable that President Biden has to use such language to boost his chances of winning. re-election in the United States. But Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee and a prominent Conservative Brexit critic, said Bidens’ remarks reflected the reality that the UK government, under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had demonstrated a willingness to break its internationally binding withdrawal treaty with the EU. It set out special rules for Northern Ireland which were later amended in the February Windsor Framework Agreement. If you’re starting to look like there’s a flippancy about it,” Hoare said, referring to the rule of law, “we shouldn’t be surprised if people, including our geopolitical ally the closer, feel the need to check to make sure all is well.”

