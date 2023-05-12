How the Hunter Biden Scandals Compare to Trump’s Family Members





Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, held a press conference Wednesday to detail the latest updates from his investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The evidence so far does not directly implicate President Biden, but suggests his son may have taken advantage of his famous name.

Records of Hunter Biden’s activities also echo the overseas business dealings of another president’s family members. During his tenure, former President Trump remained connected to the Trump Organization, even though he passed control of the company to his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Although Trump’s team said the company would not enter into any new overseas contracts during his tenure, his family members continued to do business overseas. Meanwhile, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, continued to pursue financial interests in foreign countries.

“We’re going to look into everything,” Comer said Wednesday when asked if he was also investigating Trump and his family’s foreign business dealings. “Former President Trump’s son-in-law had affairs, didn’t he? … I’m not saying whether I was okay with what he did or not, but I actually know what his What are the Biden businesses?

Here’s what to know about the conflict of interest issues that have arisen from the foreign business dealings of Trump family members, and how they compare to what is known about Hunter Biden’s businesses:

Donald Trump Jr.

When Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, he said he would leave his real estate business, the Trump Organization, to be run by others, primarily his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. Throughout his four years in office, Trump’s continued connection to the Trump Organization has drawn outrage and scrutiny from Democrats and ethics watchers, who have argued he violated the Privacy Clause. emoluments of the Constitution which prohibits a president from illegally profiting from his business while in office.

While his father was in power, Trump Jr. traveled to Asia to promote Trump Organization projects. During a business trip to India in 2018, he appeared with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and flirted with a political speech, but ultimately decided against it as his father was criticized that relations his family’s business overseas could affect his approach to foreign policy.

During a 2019 trip to Indonesia to tout two Trump-branded luxury resorts, Trump Jr. defended his continued involvement in the family business amid conflict of interest allegations. A year earlier, the conglomerate of its business partner, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, announced that it was receiving half a billion dollars from a branch of the Chinese government to build a theme park. Tanoesoedibjo, himself the leader of an Indonesian political party, said Trump’s resorts were unconnected and unsupported by Chinese funding.

Even before his father was elected president, Donald Trump Jr. was at the center of controversy for his decision to participate in an infamous meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower, which Donald Trump later claimed was intended to help the campaign get dirty. on Hillary Clinton. It is illegal for campaigns to accept assistance from a foreign government or foreign nationals. Special Counsel Robert Mueller later investigated that meeting and wrote in his report on his investigation that “the government would likely not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the attendees of the June 9 meeting knew generally that their conduct was unlawful”.

Eric Trump

Eric Trump served alongside his brother as an executive in the Trump Organization while his father was in office and while the two men occasionally attended campaign and official events. As allegations about Hunter Biden swirled in 2019, Eric Trump said his family “retired from all international affairs.” It wasn’t true, however. The same year, he posted a celebratory tweet for a “new phase of development” at a Trump property in Scotland.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump served as an adviser to the President during her father’s administration and had an office in the West Wing. Yet she continued to own her own clothing brand for a year and a half while serving in the White House before closing it in 2018. The business relied on foreign labor, with production done in countries like China and Indonesia.

The move came after she received several trademarks for companies in China around the same time her father said he was working to help protect jobs at a Chinese telecommunications company. Experts told The New York Times in 2018 that the timing did not seem unusual, but suggested his famous name may have benefited him in the process.

Jared Kushner is interviewed at Fox News Channel Studios on August 23, 2022 in New York City

John LamparskiGetty Images

Jared Kushner

Like his wife, Ivanka, Jared Kushner also served as senior adviser to Donald Trump during his presidency. Trump’s son-in-law was deeply involved in the administration’s foreign policy in the Middle East, befriending the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and attempting to broker peace in the region.

Read more: Inside Jared Kushner’s Unusual White House Role

But Kushner was also involved in trade deals in the region during this period. In 2017, his family’s real estate company secured $30 million from Menora Mivtachim, one of Israel’s largest financial institutions. It was just one of the deals the company made with connections in the region. That same year, Kushner’s sister promoted her family’s New Jersey building in Beijing, touting special investment visas to potential Chinese investors.

The following summer, Brookfield Asset Management reached an agreement to pay 99 years’ rent on a Manhattan skyscraper owned by the Kushner family’s real estate company. One of Brookfield’s investors was the Qatar Investment Authority. The company said Qatar was unaware of the deal until it was made public. Kushner’s family had previously sought a building deal with a Chinese company.

Kushner’s business in the Middle East continued after the Trump presidency. Shortly after he left the White House, a fund led by the Saudi crown prince invested $2 billion in Kushner’s private equity firm, while funds in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar invested hundreds. millions of dollars. Another company partly owned by Kushner has also received Saudi funding. The deals drew criticism for, at a minimum, giving the impression that Kushner was receiving a potential reward for his White House efforts.

Like Donald Trump Jr., Kushner’s meetings with Russian contacts before the election have also come under scrutiny. In addition to attending the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Trump Jr., Kushner also spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the United States several times during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

Biden hunter

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has worked as a lawyer, lobbyist and investor. His business connections and history of drug addiction are the source of TV news appearances and committee investigations now that Republicans are holding the gavel in the House. Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019 and struck multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese company. There is no public information directly linking Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

What is known of Hunter Biden’s business deals with Ukrainian and Chinese companies gives the impression that he made a lot of money from the prestige of being Joe Biden’s son, but there is no evidence that the business deals of Hunter Biden have influenced the decisions that Joe Biden makes as vice president or as president. There is also no clear evidence that money from Hunter Biden’s business dealings ever made its way to Joe Biden’s accounts. House Republicans promise to continue their investigation through additional subpoenas.

Read more: Here’s what we know about Hunter Biden and the investigations into him

Hunter Biden would also face criminal investigations over his tax returns and a statement he made on a form to buy a handgun. If prosecutors charge Hunter Biden with tax evasion or filing a false statement, he could face fines and jail time.

—Brian Bennett contributed reporting

