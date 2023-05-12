Andrew Tate backs former Prime Minister Imran Khan praises Pakistani justice system | world news





Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has once again sparked outrage on social media, this time for showing his support for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Tate’s tweet, in which he claimed Pakistan had an honest justice system, was in response to news that Pakistan’s Supreme Court had ruled Khan’s arrest as illegal.

This unexpected show of support from Tate, who made headlines for his controversial views, left many scratching their heads. Earlier this week, Tate tweeted, “All the good guys are going to jail,” following news of Khan’s arrest. It seems Tate sees a kindred spirit in Khan, who has been embroiled in numerous scandals and controversies over the years.

The reaction to Tate’s tweet was swift, with supporters and critics alike taking to social media to voice their opinions. One Twitter user, who appears to be a fan of both Tate and Khan, wrote: “Top G mate, a much anticipated podcast featuring you, Khan, Trump and Putin by an honorable and unbiased host would be a huge favor. to this world.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Not at all. It is one of the worst legal systems. But this time they did well.”

The arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for corruption by paramilitary troops has sparked protests and deadly clashes. Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled Khan’s arrest illegal and he will appear again on Friday. Khan was held in a guesthouse inside the police headquarters and remanded in custody for eight days by Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency. His lawyers had filed a motion against the holding of legal proceedings against their client at the police headquarters instead of a courthouse. Khan’s arrest prompted an outpouring of backlash on social media, including support from controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate’s involvement in this latest controversy is just the latest in a long line of scandals and legal troubles. In late 2022, Tate was arrested in Romania on charges related to human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized criminal group. Alongside his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, Tate was detained but later released from prison and placed under house arrest pending further investigation.

