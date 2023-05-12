PM Modi will visit Gujarat tomorrow





New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will do the trick Gujarat May 12. Around 10:30 a.m., Prime Minister will participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan In Gandhi Nagar. Thereafter, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 4400 crores at noon in Gandhinagar. Around 15h, Prime Minister will visit GIFT City. Inauguration and first stone of development projects The scheme in Gandhinagar, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 2,450 crores. These include projects of the Department of Urban Development, Department of Water Supply, Department of Roads and Transport and Department of Mines and Minerals. Projects being groundbreaking include increasing multi-village drinking water supply networks in Banaskantha district, a river bridge in Ahmedabad, a drainage collection network in Naroda GIDC, wastewater treatment plants in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, an auditorium in Dahegam, among others. The projects of which foundation stone would be raised include bulk pipeline projects in Junagadh district, augmentation of water supply systems in Gandhinagar district, construction of sky bridges, new water distribution station and various roads of town planning, among others. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the PMAY projects (rural and urban), as well as participate in the Gruh Pravesh of approximately 19,000 houses built under the program. He will give the keys to the beneficiaries of the device during the program. The total expenditure of these projects is around Rs 1950 crores. PM Modi at GIFT City Prime Minister will visit Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar. During the visit, he will review the status of various ongoing projects at GIFT City. Interaction with GIFT IFSC entities will also take place to understand their experience and future plans in GIFT City. The Prime Minister will also visit the city’s main infrastructure, including the underground tunnel and Automated Waste Separation Plant. Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan Prime Minister will participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of the Indian Federation of Primary Teachers. The theme of this conference is Teachers are at the heart of education transformation. Next story: Hyderabad: Two new buildings for Saidabad and IS Sadan police stations were inaugurated on Thursday by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. Police Director General Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and other officers were present.

Hyderabad, May 11: A fire broke out at a house in Seetarambagh in Asifnagar on Thursday, resulting in loss of property. The incident caused no casualties.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled the dramatic arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges this week illegal.

After Salman Khan’s action-packed cameo in Shah Rukh Khan with Pathaan, fans are now eagerly awaiting SRK’s special appearance in the older Tiger 3s. And if recent reports are to be believed, these two biggest superstars have now started shooting for Tiger 3.

In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Ayush and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to promote and collaborate on integrative health research. This cooperation will focus on identified areas of national importance in healthcare to promote high impact research to generate evidence using modern scientific methods. This MoU will also build research capacity through the training of Ayush researchers. You can now get the latest stories from IndtodayonTelegramevery day. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow IndtodaysFacebookpageandTwitterandinstagram. For all the latest updates from Hyderabad News

