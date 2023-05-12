E. Jean Carroll can sue Trump for third time after despicable comments on CNN





When former President Donald J. Trump railed against E. Jean Carroll on CNN Wednesday night, at least one person wasn’t watching: Ms. Carroll.

She was asleep and didn’t learn of his comments calling her claim a decades-old sexual assault phony and fabricated story until Thursday morning, when her attorney sent her a transcript, she said.

It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, despicable, disgusting, it hurts people, Ms Carroll said in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, adding that she had been insulted by better people.

Mr Trump’s comments came just a day after a Manhattan jury awarded Ms Carroll $5 million in damages and found him responsible for sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s in the dressing room of a department store and also for defaming her on her Truth Social platform.

Mr. Trump, in response to questions from the CNN moderator about the Manhattan juries’ verdict on Tuesday, called Ms. Carroll a wacky job and said her civil lawsuit was a rigged deal. The audience was mostly made up of Republican groups, and his comments drew applause and laughter.

Ms Carroll said she was furious when her longtime stylist told her on Thursday morning that the stylist’s 15-year-old son was talking about what Mr Trump said on television on Wednesday.

I am shocked on behalf of young men in America, Ms Carroll said. They can’t listen to this nonsense and this old view of women, which is a caveman view.

Ms. Carroll, 79, is now considering whether to file a new libel suit against Mr. Trump, her lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, said. In addition to the case that ended on Tuesday, Ms Carroll has already filed a libel suit against Mr Trump, 76, which is still pending. Mr. Trump argued in that case that he could not be prosecuted because he made the comments in his official capacity as president.

Ms Carroll made it clear in the interview that despite being mocked by Mr Trump, she saw the jury verdict this week as validating her account that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s, which he has repeatedly and loudly denied.

I’m glad we won, she said. That’s it. He did it. He knows he did.

Mr. Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, filed a notice of appeal for Mr. Trump on Thursday.

In the wide-ranging interview, Ms Carroll, accompanied by her lawyers, explained why she believed the jury had found Mr Trump responsible for sexually assaulting her but not raping her, as she had long held. affirmed; how she felt aggressively cross-examined by Mr. Tacopina; why she didn’t scream when Mr. Trump attacked her; and the rituals she and her attorneys performed each day of the two-week trial.

She made it clear that she respected the six men and three women jurors who were held anonymous by the judge and who she said remained an enigma to her.

It was like the Saturday Night Mystery Theater every time they walked in, Ms. Carroll said. I studied their faces and they were absolutely impassive as nine statues. She added: never cracked a smile, never raised an eyebrow, never batted a left eyelash.

It was these jurors who analyzed the evidence and testimony of Ms Carroll and 10 other witnesses called on her behalf before reaching a verdict in less than three hours.

Ms Carroll, in the interview, blamed herself for their decision to hold Mr Trump responsible for sexually assaulting her but not raping her.

I did not make myself understood when I testified, Ms Carroll said.

Under New York law, according to Ms Carrolls’ lawyer, Ms Kaplan, penile penetration must take place for there to be a rape. Ms Carroll had testified that after Mr Trump led her into Bergdorfs lingerie department and a dressing room, he pushed her against a wall and inserted his fingers and then his penis into her vagina.

I couldn’t see what was going on, Ms. Carroll had told the jury. But I could definitely feel it. I could definitely feel that pain in the stuck finger.

In Thursday’s interview, Ms Carroll noted that she had been married twice, and she said, I know what a penis looks like, and he inserted his penis.

Mr Trump not only denied any assault, he claimed he had never even been to Bergdorfs, did not know Ms Carroll and said he would not have raped her under any circumstances as she was not not his type.

By its verdict, the jury indicated that it believed Ms. Carroll. Michael Ferrara, another lawyer for Ms Carrolls, noted in the interview that the jurors hearing the case showed the process was not rigged.

If they just wanted Donald Trump, why not check the rape box? said Mr. Ferrara. They didn’t because they actually considered the evidence.

Ms Carroll gave visceral testimony, telling the jury about the attack in all grim detail and that she had ended her love life.

Then she was cross-examined by Mr. Tacopina for almost two days. She described in the interview how her lawyers groomed her for questioning by Mr. Tacopina, who is known for his charm but also his aggressiveness: They told me he would do his best.

The moment I sat down, I was tied down. If you notice, I always wore a tight jacket just to keep me together, you know, like some kind of armor against Joe Tacopina.

Mr. Tacopina repeatedly pressed her to explain why she had not screamed during the assault. She told him she was too freaked out and fought. After more back and forth she said, I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not.

In the interview, Ms. Carroll recalled the exchange. It’s not the 16th century, she said. I was almost embarrassed for him. Just embarrassed. How dare he?

To disparage a woman for not shouting is absurd, she added.

Mr. Tacopina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the trial, Ms Carroll said, she tried to stay off social media. At night, she said, she was in bed by 7 a.m. and every morning her stylist visited and prayed with her, although Ms Carroll said she was not a religious person.

It has become the ritual, Ms Carroll said.

Ms Carroll said that after the verdict she returned to Ms Kaplans’ office. The wine was flowing.

There was such joy, Ms Carroll said. We almost floated to the top of the ceiling.

Ms. Kaplan, his lawyer, said on Thursday that a decision would be made soon on whether Ms. Carroll would bring another libel suit in light of Mr. Trump’s comments on CNN.

It’s all on the table, obviously, and we need to give it some serious thought, Ms Kaplan said.

As for Ms Carroll, she said she feels ready to move on with her personal life, maybe even date again.

I had no romance and was aware that something was seriously wrong, Ms Carroll said.

She had testified at trial that she had long blamed herself for flirting with Mr Trump after their chance meeting at Bergdorfs and allowing him to drive her to the lingerie section and into the locker room, where he attacked her .

With her trial over and Mr Trump held accountable, Ms Carroll said she was once again open to exploring this part of her life.

Let’s see if I can do it,” she said.

She stopped briefly.

Yes, I will, I will, so be careful.

