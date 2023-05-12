Don’t isolate China, Brussels tells EU capitals – POLITICO

BRUSSELS The EU High Command calls on European governments to continue talking with China amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The European Union’s diplomatic arm wants member countries to prepare for a potentially critical escalation in the Taiwan crisis, warning that a military conflict would disrupt Europe’s vital microchip supply.

But if it is necessary to reduce risks for Europe, it may not break away from China, according to an internal document drafted by the European External Action Service and seen by POLITICO.

The document, which will be discussed by the bloc’s foreign ministers at a meeting in Stockholm on Friday, comes at a crucial time for the EU as it navigates an increasingly complex relationship with China. The United States is doubling down on its hawkish stance toward Beijing, while European leaders have yet to agree on a unified approach.

The document sparked an immediate reaction from some of Europe’s most hawkish governments. With all possible warning lights flashing, we seem to prefer hitting a snooze button again, a senior EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues.

In the document, prepared by diplomatic officials of the EU executive, the blocs of 27 member countries are urged to seize a window of opportunity to reduce the risk of China’s growing influence on economic and security issues.

A chance remains for Europe to address President Xi Jinping’s government directly, according to the newspaper. “China and Europe cannot become more alien to each other. Otherwise, there is a risk that misunderstandings will grow and spread to other areas,” according to the project.

Systemic rivalry can appear in almost any area of ​​engagement. But this should not deter the EU from keeping communication channels open and seeking constructive cooperation with China. [] Such cooperation can serve to break the growing self-induced isolation of Chinese leaders, but above all should advance core EU interests, the document continues.

Friday’s debate at an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Sweden will kick off a discussion on the EU’s relationship with China that is set to dominate policy-making in the months to come. , with further debate expected at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels this June.

Derisking Beijing

The document calls on member countries to accelerate plans to “reduce risk” and reduce overreliance on China.

Reducing risk can ensure predictability and transparency in our economic and trade relations, while promoting a safe and rules-based approach, the document says.

The call for risk reduction comes as Beijing seems increasingly impatient with the narrative that it poses a threat to the West. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, speaking in Berlin this week, criticized European politicians for trying to get rid of China in the name of risk reduction.

The newspaper also tackles the politically sensitive issue of Taiwan, with ministers also due to discuss the issue on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron told POLITICO in an interview last month that Europe should avoid being drawn into a confrontation between China and the United States over the autonomous island, which Beijing claims as its own. .

On Taiwan, the newspaper says: The EU is [] adamant that any unilateral change to the status quo and the use of force could have massive economic, political and security consequences, globally, especially given Taiwan’s leading role as a supplier of the most advanced semiconductors .

The document continues: The EU must be prepared for scenarios in which tensions increase significantly. The risk of escalation in the Taiwan Strait makes clear the need to work with partners to deter the erosion of the status quo for the benefit of all.

Some 90% of advanced semiconductors imported into the EU come from Taiwan, according to the blocs’ own estimates.

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC has come under pressure to relocate some of its manufacturing capacity, but so far has only moved to Taiwan’s two suspected security providers, the United States and the Japan.

On Ukraine, the EU is not impressed with China’s latest diplomatic show, marked by President Xi Jinping’s first late call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“China’s 12-Point Position Paper on the Ukraine Crisis” […] confirms its firmly pro-Russian position,” the document reads. “A direct dialogue between China and Ukraine would be the best opportunity for China to contribute to a fair political settlement,” he said.

EU member countries should continue to warn Beijing to refrain from supporting Russia, including circumventing sanctions, the same newspaper added.

The document also darkens China’s domestic development outlook, saying the Asian superpower “is likely to face unprecedented economic and political challenges internally” due to slowing economic growth and demographic shifts.