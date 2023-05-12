Was abducted, beaten with sticks: Imran Khan tells Pak Supreme Court





By Nalini Sharma: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan claimed on Thursday that he was abducted from the High Court in Islamabad and beaten with sticks by police . Imran Khan has appeared in Pakistan’s Supreme Court after ordering the country’s anti-corruption watchdog to bring in the former prime minister as it hears his plea against his dramatic arrest in a corruption case.

The order to produce Khan, 70, was issued by a three-member bench, including Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

“I was removed from the High Court and even beaten with sticks. It’s not even done to a criminal. I don’t know anything, I still don’t know what happened,” Imran Khan told the Supreme Court.

“If someone wants to arrest me, I should receive the warrant,” added the head of the PTI.

The Supreme Court declared the anti-corruption agency’s arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release. The Supreme Court further ordered Imran Khan to appear before the High Court in Islamabad on Friday.

IMRAN KHAN MUST BE KEPT AT GUEST HOUSE FROM POLICE LINE

The court also allowed Imran Khan to meet his family, but denied him permission to return home, citing security concerns. The cricketer-turned-politician will be held in the Police Line guesthouse in Islamabad.

The bench, which heard the PTI chairman’s appeal against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, expressed anger over the manner in which he was arrested at the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

The Supreme Court had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce Khan by 4:30 p.m. local time when the court would reconvene.

She also observed that no one could be arrested by the court without the permission of the court clerk. He said the arrest amounted to denying access to justice without fear or intimation, which was the right of every citizen.

Imran Khan was arrested by the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday and a liability court handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days on Wednesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

After his arrest, Imran Khan’s supporters stormed the Pakistani army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi and the corps commander’s residence in Lahore. Violence erupted in several cities in Pakistan.

