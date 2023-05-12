CNN Donald Trump’s town hall was basically a campaign rally





CNN CEO Chris Licht got straight to the point Thursday at 9 a.m. with network staff. I realize there’s been some backlash and that’s expected, he said of CNN’s widely criticized town hall with Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump on the night former. Licht praised moderator Kaitlan Collins for her masterful performance, in which she asked the tough questions and followed and verified Donald Trump in real time and made a ton of news. He referenced an Axios post that downplayed the outrage as Twitter bubble hysterics who did an amazing job presenting everything we’ve learned new.

Looking at Wednesday’s town hall, however, the news was hardly to take home. It was an ugly spectacle, in which the former president lied about everything from the 2020 election to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack he instigated and the Democrats’ abortion policies. He smeared the writerE. Jean Carroll, a day after a jury found him responsible for sexually assaulting and defaming her. And the live audience, made up of New Hampshire Republican and undeclared primary voters, laughed and cheered as he did. When the town hall ended after about 70 minutes, CNN turned to a panel that included GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who refused to admit Trump had lost the 2020 election and attacked Collins’ moderation . I suspect you won’t see it [air] talk about election results in the future, a source close to Licht told Vanity Fair.

Before the town hall, producers were concerned that the recap panels were too negative about Trump, Vanity Fair has learned. There were also concerns that Trump would walk away in the first part of Town Hall, and the producers wanted the recap panelists seated and ready to go by 8 p.m. in case the main event ended earlier than foreseen. When the town hall ended, many faces on the panel, save Donalds, looked stricken, a restrained mood in stark contrast to the preview speech that gave 2016 a bit of deja vu. It won’t come as a shock, a CNN said. journalist, but I don’t know anyone who was happy with last night. The mood is absolutely at its lowest since Licht’s tenure, and that’s saying a lot.

Nothing Trump did on Wednesday night is new. He lied about his election loss to Joe Biden for nearly two and a half years and began rewriting other parts of history long before that. What was different, however, was seeing him perform on CNN. It was Trump’s first appearance on CNN in years, he hasn’t done an interview with the network since his 2016 presidential campaign, and has repeatedly dismissed CNN as fake news throughout his presidency. . City Hall was a CNN idea, one the network brought to veteran Trump adviser Jason Miller a few months ago, according to TheWall Street Journal. Licht had played a particularly hands-on role in preparing for the event, Politico reported. It’s a reset for Chris, an insider told the outlet.

But the town hall seemed out of CNN’s control from the start, made worse by the crowd, which cheered Trump when he called Collins a mean person and suggested she didn’t understand the subject, and laughed when he called. Carroll a crazy job. (Politico reported earlier Wednesday that the Trump campaign is expected to raise money on the Carroll decision.) On Thursday morning, Licht noted that while it was perhaps uncomfortable to hear people cheering in response to some of the Presidents, this audience represents the views of much of America. The mistake the media has made in the past is to ignore their existence. He added: Just like you can’t ignore that President Trump exists. The idea of ​​doing this is [an] overcorrection from a time when the nets took live campaign rallies.

Wednesday’s town hall, however, appeared to confirm that while the media can’t ignore Trump, it also can’t treat him like any other candidate. That was CNN’s approach: the networks’ political director, David Chaliant, told me last week that the fact that Trump is a single candidate does not make our approach different, in the sense that we hold each candidate who comes to CNN responsible for his remarks. Wednesday’s problem, however, was that Trump simply spewed too many lies for a moderator to catch them all. Many gave credit to Collins: it’s not @kaitlancollins’ fault (she tries her best), but it’s a gushing geyser of misinformation that can’t be verified in real time, the former tweeted. Obama’s communications director, Dan Pfeiffert.

Collins covered Trump’s White House for CNN and publicly clashed with the former president on several occasions. Such incidents ranged from Trump telling CNN fake news to banning Collins from a press conference at the Rose Garden after asking about former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, Trump repeated some familiar lines and lies, including calling the deadly attack on the Capitol a good day and saying that former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to return votes to state legislatures and overrule the results (he did not have that authority). He continued to stick to his remarks about women in the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, in which he bragged about nabbing women by the pussy comments he dubbed in his recorded deposition for the suit. Carroll. I can’t go back because it’s true, Trump told Collins on Wednesday. .”

