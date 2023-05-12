Prime Minister Modi to lay foundation stone of India’s Gravitational Wave Observatory





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (May 11) lay the foundation stone of the LIGO project in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district via video conference. The project received final authorization from the government a month ago. In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several Department of Atomic Energy projects on the 25th anniversary of the 1998 nuclear tests. The Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory, LIGO, which is designed to identify gravitational waves, is set to become India’s largest scientific facility. In 2015, the first-ever detection of gravitational waves was made at the two LIGO observatories in the United States, which led to a Nobel Prize two years later. Other detectors have since emerged in Japan and Italy. The Indian LIGO will become the fifth and final node in the detector network. The upcoming LIGO facility in Hingoli district, 450 km east of Mumbai, comprises two 4 km long vacuum chambers and other buildings covering nearly 600 acres. The facility is expected to be fully operational by 2030. To mark National Technology Day, the Prime Minister will unveil various nuclear power projects, including LIGO, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1998 tests. The Prime Minister will inaugurate a new molybdenum 99 plant in Mumbai and a rare earth permanent magnet plant in Visakhapatnam. BARC has built the new magnet plant at its Visakhapatnam plant, which is capable of producing samarium-cobalt and neodymium-iron-boron magnets. These magnets are essential components used in a range of advanced technologies, including wind turbines, telecommunications, electric vehicles, microelectronics, aircraft and weapons. Currently, the supply of these magnets is heavily dependent on China. To overcome this dependency, India intends to take advantage of local sources of rare earth elements to manufacture these magnets. The BARC complex in Mumbai houses the Molybdenum 99 production plant and other upcoming projects launched by the Prime Minister. These initiatives aim to use nuclear energy to promote health. Molybdenum 99 helps detect cancer and heart disease at an early stage through imaging procedures. The Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate health facilities including a National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility, a Radiological Research Unit, a Women and Children Cancer Hospital in Navi Mumbai and a Hospital and Research Center against cancer Homi Bhabha in Visakhapatnam. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for a cancer hospital in Jatni, Odisha and a new block at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

