



The Prime Minister ‘should’ drop his involvement in the BBC chairman’s hiring in the future following the Richard Sharp scandal, according to former chief executive Tony Hall. Hall urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “say something interesting” about the government’s involvement in the process, which in Sharp’s case led to a series of events surrounding the loan scandal. Boris Johnson who forced the former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor to resign. Hall, who was the BBC’s CEO between 2013 and 2020, told the Voice of the Listener & Viewer (VLV) conference that the then prime minister ‘should’ give up his stake in the appointment of the chairman, who is currently decided by a government. Committee. “When you say the prime minister appoints the president, people tend to respond with a wry smile and wonder if it’s really independent,” he said. Hall predicted that the Prime Minister will “probably not” step back from the process in the near future and that this debate could surface when the next BBC charter is drafted by 2027. He said “everything that contributes to reinforce” the independence of the BBC. is “really important”. write in The Guardian Hall last week urged that two other changes be made to the chairman’s appointment process: the composition of the panel be made public and the BBC’s board be asked to endorse the proposed nominee alongside committee MPs of the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sport. Sharp will leave next month after being found guilty of breaching appointments rules by the UK’s public appointments committee after failing to say he had tried to nominate Canadian businessman, Sam Blyth, to the British Cabinet Secretary. Blyth then guaranteed an £800,000 ($1bn) loan to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A BBC report this morning found that Sharp had also breached the BBC’s board code of practice as a result of this failure to report, although it cleared him of conflict of interest concerns during his mandate. “Campaign Mode” Regarding the BBC’s very existential future, Hall said the organization needed to “go into campaign mode to lay the groundwork for why the BBC really matters”, with his remarks coming just hours after Charlotte Moore, head of content at the BBC, has warned that employees face a moment of “great danger” due to funding pressures and fierce competition from US streamers. As the BBC’s future funding model is hotly debated both internally and by government, he urged the BBC to define “what it wants to do and be beyond 2027” before the future of the fee is decided. “Rushing into a licensing fee decision without deciding what you want it to do is crazy,” said Hall, who has previously advocated for a household tax to replace the licensing fee. Licence. “I think the BBC is in the best position to set an agenda, otherwise others will do it for you.” He described the current settlement of funding a flat-rate cash fee followed by an inflationary hike as “really difficult” and reiterated previous calls for the public to be involved in decisions about future funding. “We have to make the case and make it now,” he said. “I deeply believe that a few years from [until the next Charter] and through a general election, now is the time to raise the voices of those who truly support the BBC and public service broadcasting.

