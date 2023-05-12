CNN renews The Trump Show





Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, former President Donald Trump said in a town hall on CNN tonight, shortly after approving the national debt default.

Trump remains shameless. Neither impeachment, indictment, impeachment, nor a barely one-day verdict against him in a civil lawsuit can change the fact that he still comfortably leads the field of Republican presidential candidates.

During tonight’s more than hour-long live stream from New Hampshire, Trump slammed moderator Kaitlan Collins, at one point calling her a villainous personal echo of his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton. Collins did his best to fact-check the former president, but his efforts consistently failed. Trump’s ability to disgorge words is unparalleled. She tried to cut him off, but he fought back.

Read: Trump begins retaliatory tour

Tonight, Trump launched a myriad of voter fraud conspiracy theories and claimed, as he did on CPAC, that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. He portrayed January 6 insurgent Ashli ​​Babbitt as a martyr and called the Capitol police officer who shot her a thug. He called former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi crazy. He has repeatedly disparaged writer E. Jean Carroll, who was just awarded $5 million in damages after a jury found he defamed and sexually assaulted her. Trump repeated his earlier claims of not knowing her, calling her a bonkers job.

But will it matter? Has it ever mattered before?

Trump currently leads both incumbent President Joe Biden and top Republican alternative Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida in the polls. Although the 2024 election is still a long way off, the campaign is officially on, such was the networks’ rationale for tonight’s town hall. Many observers on social media took issue with the fact that this happened.

On the New Hampshire set, Trump was speaking not just to the country, but to a room full of undecided voters. Most of them seemed eager to clap and laugh with the former president, whom almost everyone addressed as Mr. President. He’s still the star, the draw, the showman. When he theatrically pulled papers out of his breast pocket, the crowd hooted. He teased some talking points from 2024: The economy? It stinks. Inflation? A disaster. Afghanistan? The most embarrassing moment in the history of this country.

And then there is the subject of January 6th. The ridiculously big question of the upcoming election is whether a president who incited a violent mob and tried to stage a coup instead of orchestrating a peaceful transfer of power can be president again. Has Trump taken the past two years to reflect on his actions? Was he humiliated? Chastised? Of course not.

Read: The Martyr at CPAC

Tonight, Trump doubled down on his claim that former Vice President Mike Pence should have overturned the 2020 election results. He said he was inclined to forgive many of the January 6 rioters, lamenting that they live in hell right now. He called these insurgents great people, a subtle reminder of his comments the day after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., at which he said there were very good people on both sides.

Next month will mark eight years since Trump stepped off the golden Trump Tower escalator and announced his candidacy for president. Hardly anyone in the media then seemed to know how to cover it properly. CNN was among the networks that broadcast his campaign rallies live. Tonight’s town hall, despite Collins’ admirable attempts to push back, felt like a throwback to that earlier era. Even some of the Trumps lines sounded eerily familiar. If I don’t win, this country is going to be in big trouble, he said. Are we really about to start all over again?

