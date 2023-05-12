Xi Jinping inspects Xiong’an New Area, urges new progress for ‘future city’

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (10) called for efforts to build confidence and maintain resolve while taking solid steps to continuously achieve new progress in the development of the Xiong’an New Area.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection of Xiong’an in northern Hebei Province and chaired a meeting on promoting its development.

He was accompanied by Premier Li Qiang, Cai Qi, who heads the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Li, Cai and Ding are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

In April 2017, China announced its intention to create the Xiong’an New Area, located about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing. The aim, according to the authorities, is to develop it to a level comparable to the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Pudong New Area in Shanghai.

Xi was personally involved in Xiong’an’s decision-making and development plans. In the past six years, he has made two visits to the region.

During Wednesday’s inspection, Xi said Xiong’an had entered a phase of advancing large-scale construction while taking on functions not essential to Beijing’s role as China’s capital.

On Wednesday morning, Xi took a bullet train to Xiong’an, where he first inspected Xiong’an Railway Station, a key infrastructure project in the region with great symbolic significance.

The railway station is designed as a transportation hub, Xi said, stressing the need to improve the station’s connectivity to various locations.

He talked about the transformation of the Zan’gang area, where the station is located, into a high-end, high-tech industrial hub.

In addition to the train station, Xi also visited a residential community that houses more than 5,000 relocated residents. There, he spoke with community workers and residents, expressing his satisfaction with the good living conditions of the residents.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that relocated residents live well and have satisfying jobs.

Promoting equal access to basic public services is crucial to building a people’s city that is livable and business-friendly, Xi noted.

He visited resident Li Jinghe’s home. The president explained that the construction of the Xiong’an New Area is an important strategic decision made by the central Party authorities, and the relocated villagers have made their contribution.

“MIRACULOUS” TRANSFORMATION

The development of the Xiong’an New Area is a national project of ancient significance and should be pursued with concrete actions and sustained efforts, Xi said.

At the construction sites of an intercity railway station and an international trade center, he learned about the development of key infrastructure projects and major projects launched with the aim of relieving Beijing of functions not essential to its role. of capital.

Xi stressed that more efforts should be made to develop a multifaceted and integrated transportation network and make full use of the underground space to build a “city of the future” free from urban diseases.

At a convention center, Xi was briefed on the overall design and development progress of the Xiong’an New Area and efforts to restore and conserve the ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake.

At the convention center, Xi convened a meeting on advancing the high-quality construction of the Xiong’an New Area at a high level.

Xi noted that the transformation of Xiong’an New Area from scratch into a modern and sophisticated emerging city in just six years was miraculous.

XIONG’AN FUTURE MAP

The CPC Central Committee’s momentous decision to build the Xiong’an New Area has proven to be completely correct, Xi said.

He stressed the importance of efforts to faithfully and comprehensively carry out the CPC Central Committee’s strategic plans for the construction of the Xiong’an New Area and ensure that the area is built and developed in the right direction. .

Xi called for solid implementation of tasks related to relieving Beijing of functions not essential to its role as the national capital.

He ordered the planning of a new round of transfers of the headquarters of state-owned enterprises directly under the central government in Beijing, as well as their subsidiaries.

Planning for the transfer of financial institutions, research institutes and public institutions should also begin, Xi ordered.

The integration of market mechanisms and government guidelines should be strengthened to strengthen the domestic push for transfer, Xi said.

He noted that pioneering reform and opening-up policies and measures, as well as future-oriented test and demonstration innovation projects will be carried out in the Xiong’an New Area, so that it can become fertile ground for innovation and business ventures.

Xi stressed the importance of efforts to create a world-class market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, and widely applying cutting-edge science and technology, as part of efforts to make smart, green and innovative development the registered trademark. in the New Xiong’an area.

The Chinese leader stressed the need to give people a more concrete sense of satisfaction and happiness through the development of the new area. He also called for improving policies that guide employment and entrepreneurship, as well as strengthening on-the-job training programs.

Xi encouraged the region to innovate to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas, boost integrated urban-rural development and promote common prosperity for all.

Other high-ranking leaders also spoke at the meeting.

Li Qiang urged the Xiong’an New Area to step up efforts to help relieve Beijing of functions not essential to its role as China’s capital, constantly promote infrastructure construction and upgrade the industrial system.

Ding Xuexiang explained that scientific and technological innovation should be the basis for the high-quality development of Xiong’an New Area, calling for the realization of high-level scientific and technological innovations.

