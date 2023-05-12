CISCO CEO Reveals Big $1 Billion India Manufacturing Plan After Meeting Prime Minister Modi | Details





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins (Photo: Twitter) Photo: Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chuck Robbins, CEO and chairman of global networking leader Cisco, May 10 (Wednesday). Robbins highlighted how Cisco has boosted its manufacturing capabilities in the country to boost exports during the meeting. The US-based conglomerate has announced strategic investments in Indian manufacturing capabilities to deliver cutting-edge technologies to customers in India and globally. Robbins said they hope to generate over $1 billion in production and export. In a tweet, he wrote, “Thank you for your leadership, Honorable Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi! Delighted to announce that @Cisco is investing in manufacturing in India, aiming to generate over $1 billion in production domestic and combined export.” Prime Minister Modi also took to the social media platform to say it was good to see Cisco tapping into the wide range of opportunities available in India. “Nice to meet you @ChuckRobbins and excited to see @Cisco tap into the wide range of opportunities available in India,” he wrote. Cisco decided to manufacture products for Indian and global markets to promote entrepreneurship and cybersecurity. India is an important market for the company. The country is home to Cisco’s second largest R&D center outside the United States. Earlier in the day, Robbins also met with the CEO of government think tank NITI Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam, to discuss Cisco’s plans to manufacture products for Indian and global markets, as well as the company’s commitment. company in favor of cybersecurity and the promotion of entrepreneurship in India. Additionally, Robbins met with Telecommunications Secretary K Rajaraman to discuss the company’s future plans. The two talked about Cisco’s manufacturing plans for India and the world. Robbins praised India’s efforts in 5G and rural broadband across the country. Cisco has been operating in India since 1995, focusing on digitizing the country at scale and accelerating the transformation of critical sectors such as agriculture and transportation through the Accelerating Country Digitization Program. Through the Cisco Networking Academy program, the company also trains a skilled workforce. Robbins says India is an innovation and business focal point for Cisco, and they remain committed to their partnerships here, fueled by the rapidly developing digital economy.

