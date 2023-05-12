CNN’s own employees disparage Trump’s town hall





CNN did not respond to Playbook’s requests for comment on whether they regretted giving Trump a platform, nor did they respond to questions about whether Trump or his team had a say. in the selection of participants to the public.

CNN CEO Chris Licht, in an internal call with employees Thursday morning, defended the decision to host Town Hall and praised moderator Kaitlan Collins for a masterful performance.

I am aware that there is [have] There have been people with opinions who have negative reactions, and that’s totally expected, Licht said on the call, a recording of which was obtained by Playbook. And I’ll say this as clearly as I can: you don’t have to like past presidents’ answers, but you can’t say we didn’t get them. Kaitlan pressed it again and again and made a lot of news.

He added that there is so much we learned last night about what a second Trump presidency would look like, that it is extremely important for the country to hear it. It’s our job, to get those answers and hold them accountable in a way that no news agency has done in years.

We all know covering Donald Trump is messy and tricky, and it will continue to be messy and tricky, Licht said. But it’s our job, and we were going to do it in a fair, tough and aggressive way, like Kaitlan did last night.

But the reviews were fierce.

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy wrote in the networks’ Reliable Sources newsletter Wednesday night that the town hall felt like it was 2016 all over again.

It’s hard to see how America was served by the show of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday night, Darcy wrote. He listed the lies Trump repeated yet again during the town hall and added, And CNN aired it all. And so on. It was like 2016 all over again. It was Trump’s lopsided social media feed that came to life on stage.

And Collins was put in an awkward position, he wrote, given that the town hall took place before a Republican audience that cheered Trump, giving an unintended sense of approval to his shameful antics.

Brian Stelter, former chief media correspondent for CNN, said on Twitter that many CNN staffers appreciate what @oliverdarcy wrote overnight, that’s for sure.

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper took note of how the town hall went Wednesday night.

He called a black policeman a thug. He said people here in Washington, DC and in Chinatown don’t speak English. He attacked Kaitlan [Collins] like a wicked woman… he laughed at [E. Jean Carrolls] sexual assault and many onlookers laughed, Tapper told Cooper.

And clapped, Cooper added.

On Thursday night, Cooper acknowledged the critics on his primetime show.

Many of you expressed deep anger and disappointment, Cooper said. And I understand the anger about that, giving it the audience, the time. I understand. But that’s what they also get. The man you were so disturbed to see and hear last night, this man is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

You have every right to be outraged and angry today and never watch this network again, he added. But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person disappear? If we all only listen to those we agree with, it could actually do the opposite.

Michael Fanone, a CNN contributor and former police officer who was on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, slammed CNN for the town hall ahead of the event in a Rolling Stone commentary titled CNN is hosting a town hall for a guy who tried to get me kill .

I don’t believe for a second that this is about journalistic integrity. It’s a matter of ratings and money, Fanone wrote. Sometimes things are exactly as they appear, and it seems like an attempt by a big media outlet struggling with its ratings to attract disenfranchised viewers.

Fanone told HuffPost after the town hall that he was appalled by what he saw and that it was an absolute disaster.

There is no way to check facts like this in real time. It’s a volcano of bullshit, Fanone told HuffPost.

