Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Imran Khan’s release, conditions of arrest ‘unlawful’





New Delhi: In a major boost to Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on the evening of Thursday May 11 ruled the arrest of the former prime minister by the anti-corruption agency as ‘unlawful’ and ordered his release.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which arrested Khan for alleged corruption linked to the Al Qadir Education Trust, to produce the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in court. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said the arrest of the former prime minister at the Islamabad High Court premises was a “great disgrace to the judicial institution of the country”.

According to Geo TV, CJP Bandial told Khan: Good to see you and asked him to “condemn” the violent protests that have rocked the country since the arrest of the former prime minister. Khan, through the media present in the courtroom, asked his supporters to “refrain from damaging public and private property”.

Khan’s release is likely to put a pause in the saga of violence and repression by the government and military that has unfolded over the past two days.

Previous developments

Several top leaders of Imran Khan’s PTI were arrested late Wednesday, hours after the country’s military said it would take tough action against people who targeted military and government properties.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister when Khan was prime minister, was among the leaders arrested. Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said Thursday (May 11) that Qureshi, the deputy chairman of the PTI, had been arrested for “inciting arson and violent protests in connection with a plan to threaten the peace”.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune, the other PTI leaders arrested are Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falknaz Chitrali, Musrat Jamsheed Cheema and Malika Bukhari. Police said the arrests met legal requirements and warned that more arrests were expected. Avoid spreading rumors and incitement in public, police in the capital said, according to the newspaper.

According to reports, some PTI leaders took refuge in the court premises to avoid arrest. But they eventually had to leave and were arrested by the police.

The arrests were made amid violent protests that have rocked Pakistan since Khan was arrested in a corruption case on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the former prime minister was taken into custody in a corruption case, while charges were formally brought against him in a second case.

The military’s media arm, Interservice Public Relations (ISPR), reacted strongly to the destruction of military property on Wednesday. He said the “facilitators, planners and political activists” involved in the protest had been identified and “strict action would be taken against them in accordance with the law”.

Khan was ousted in April last year and has since taken over the military and government establishment. He remains a popular figure and has mobilized people to pressure the government to hold a snap general election.

Eight dead, 100 injured

Punjab Police said more than 1,650 disbelievers responsible for attacks on public and private property have been arrested across the province. All suspects involved in violent activities are tracked down and arrested, the inspector general of Punjab province said in a statement. Such disbelievers deserve no pity, he added.

In total, around 1,900 people have been arrested across Pakistan. At least eight people were killed and as many as 290 were injured, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the PTI denied any involvement in the violence and accused the ISPR of lacking “awareness of the situation on the ground”. “We believe in achieving our goals by remaining peaceful, non-violent and respecting the Constitution and the law. The PTI has always discouraged deviation from the Constitution and the law,” said a statement released by the party, according to Geo News.

The public reaction after Imran Khan’s arrest is linked to many factors, the party said, adding that “extrajudicial actions and the destruction of the economy” had also created bitterness.

Audio tapes allegedly implicating senior PTI leaders were leaked on Wednesday suggesting they were inciting the workers to attack the house of the Lahores corps commanders.

PTI central chairman in Punjab, Yasmin Rashid, was ordering the workers to set fire to the house, the recordings suggest. Rashid, who is on the run, told Dawn the clip was doctored and she never asked anyone to burn down the house.

Note: This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.

