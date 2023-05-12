Trump Town Hall CNN: The danger of Trump’s nasty attacks on E. Jean Carroll





At a CNN town hall on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump made his first major appearance since being found responsible for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll earlier this week. During it, he chose to take the same approach he has always taken to allegations of sexual misconduct: denying it and mocking the accuser.

I have no idea who she is, he said, referring to Carroll as crazy work. The comments were notable given that Trump was found not only responsible for sexual abuse, but also defamation. His willingness to continue smearing Carroll despite this libel verdict echoes the way he treated women and the way he tackled legal issues during and after his presidency. It is also a reminder that, if elected president, Trump will continue to act as if the law does not apply to him, regardless of the political or political consequences of this approach.

The dangers of Trump’s disregard for the law were also on display elsewhere in City Hall. In addition to his statements about Carroll, Trump suggested he would undermine the justice system if re-elected by pledging to pardon Jan. 6 insurgents. He also continued his assault on democracy by repeating false claims about voter fraud and pointing out that Vice President Mike Pence should have done more to overturn the 2020 election results. gave a forum to continue peddling lies in front of a relatively friendly audience and to downplay the legal consequences he and his supporters faced.

Much of the rhetoric was unsurprisingly coming from Trump and a continuation of positions he has long taken. His words, however, were striking for demonstrating how the maelstrom of state and federal investigations, in addition to Carroll’s verdict, affected his prospects, despite jurors in several cases now stating concerns about his behavior. These statements speak directly to how he will serve in a second term: as a president who is not responsible for any checks on his actions.

Trump still considers himself above the law. The jurors disagree.

For years, Trump has denied more than 20 sexual misconduct allegations and often attacked the women who made them. And while it won’t change how he approaches the issue or how his supporters view it, Carroll’s verdict offers Trump’s opponents a direct counterpoint to his claims that he’s not to blame. Although the jury did not find Trump liable for rape, they found him liable for sexual abuse, defined as subjecting a person to sexual touching without consent, according to the New York Times.

Carroll spoke about the importance of this verdict and the need for accountability in these cases in a statement after the trial. I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back, she said in a statement. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.

It should be noted that even though Trump continues to disparage Carroll and other allegations he faces, a panel of nine federal jurors officially disagrees with him. It’s a move that could also have an electoral impact: although Trump’s base is deeply loyal and unlikely to be swayed by such developments, as evidenced by the warm response from the town hall crowds to his attacks on Carroll, swing voters, including many women, may be affected. in the general elections. In 2020, Biden outperformed Trump with women, according to exit polls, with 57% backing him and 42% backing his opponent.

In addition to Carroll’s verdict, Trump also faces other looming court cases that could further dilute any credible attempt to circumvent legal accountability with persuasive voters. In New York, he was also indicted by a grand jury for falsifying business records and faces trial. In Georgia, he is under investigation for trying to interfere with the 2020 election results. 2020 election result.

President Joe Biden seized on many of Trump’s lies at town hall on Wednesday, asking voters in a tweet if they wanted another four years. It’s a framework Biden used successfully in the 2020 election, when he cast himself as someone who could bring normalcy and rule of law to Trump’s chaotic Washington. As much as Trump’s drive to throw out the legal system and undermine American institutions was a taste of a second term, it highlighted everything that plagued rank-and-file Democrats during Trump’s first term. Democrats will likely continue to use Trump’s own words and his looming legal troubles to further secure their own base in addition to making the case to middle voters who may also be tired of the drama.

As City Hall has made clear, Trump’s penchant for brushing aside all allegations he faces and acting as if he takes no responsibility for those actions has not gone away. Moreover, many of his supporters are likely to remain indifferent to court decisions. But he faces a difficult legal reality. It’s one he and his supporters may continue to ignore, but there’s no guarantee that all voters will do the same.

