Even China is not convinced that it can replace the United States
The following is an excerpt from an editorial originally published inThe New York Times byJessica Chen WeissSenior Fellow at the China Analysis Center of the Asia Society Policy Institute.
There is an increasingly hardline view in Washington that China is seeking to supplant the United States as the first World power And redo the international system in its illiberal image.
China has, of course, fueled these fears by building up its military, siding with a vengeful Russia, pressing contested territorial claims, and with its own rhetoric. President Xi Jinping of China has pledged to thwart what it sees as US-led efforts to contain, surround and suppress China and said capitalism will inevitably perish and socialism will inevitably triumph.
But such ideological proclamations are partly motivated by insecure most communist states collapsed and Chinese leaders fears be following and aim more to instill inner confidence And loyalty to the party than to reflect actual policy or fixed beliefs.
Ideology in China is itself malleable, rather than a rigid cage that determines policy, and has been continually altered to justify maintaining one-party rule through decades of great change. Under Mao, for example, capitalists were persecuted as counter-revolutionaries. But under the president Jiang Zemin the Chinese Communist Party abandoned a fundamental Marxist belief in 2001 by reception of private entrepreneurs as party members. China’s economy today is more capitalist than Marxist and heavily dependent on access to global markets.
Assessments of China based on handpicked phrases from party propaganda overlook the frequent gap between rhetoric and reality. In 2018, for example, China cracked down on Marxist student groups and union organizers, perhaps because as a labor scholar and sociologist i.e. Friedman noted that the young activists embodied Marxist principles that the CCP has long since abandoned in practice. Similarly, Beijing has for years emphasized the sanctity of national sovereignty and non-interference in a country’s internal affairs, while providing diplomatic cover for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Leading Chinese intellectuals openly acknowledge the difficulty of reconciling what China says with what it does. Even if we don’t really believe what we say, the Chinese economist Yao Yangwho is known for his pragmatic views, has said. Our goal is not to defeat liberalism, but rather to say that what we have can be as good as what you have. Jiang Shigongjurist and apologist for Xis political philosophyTo writing that socialism is not an ossified dogma, but rather an open concept waiting to be explored and defined.
