Boris Johnson wanted to text Rishi Sunak that you’re c***’ about his resignation: ex-assistant | world news

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson considered sending Rishi Sunak a rude video after the latter resigned, triggering his downfall, his former communications director has claimed according to Sky News. Guto Harri, who advised Boris Johnson from February to September 2022, said Boris Johnson believed Rishi Sunak’s decision to step down was the all-time great betrayal. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak walk out of Downing Street (Reuters file)

Boris Johnson thought of sending him a video calling him ac ***, Guto Harri has claimed.

Boris Johnson’s downfall began after Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary, followed by Rishi Sunak as chancellor as the former UK prime minister was questioned over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair. At that time, Rishi Sunak, now British Prime Minister, said he was resigning because “the public rightly expects government to be run properly, competently and seriously”.

Following their resignations, a host of other colleagues resigned, forcing Boris Johnson to quit. Guto Harri made these claims on his new podcast for Global, Unprecedented.

Rishi came out. He didn’t even tell Boris he was going. Basically, he went public with his resignation. And a few days later, Boris found a little video on the internet that expressed what he basically wanted to say to Rishi, Guto Harri said.

He didn’t send it, but he sent it to me and said, thinking he was sending it to Rishi, he added claiming that the video contained the words: “You are ac ***.”

“So there you have it,” he continued. If you really want to know how Boris Johnson felt about Rishi Sunak in the aftermath of his overthrow and the all time great betrayal as he sees it, here it is, he said.