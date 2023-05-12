Imran Khan: Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders the release of former PM





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, two days after his arrest sparked violent protests across the country.

Khan was ordered to remain in court custody under police protection for his own safety until he appears for another hearing on Friday.

“Your arrest was not valid so the whole process must be overturned,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan during the hearing in the capital Islamabad.

Bandial rejected Khan’s request to return to his farm on the outskirts of Islamabad.

After Bandial passed the order, Khan asked his supporters to remain peaceful and said “no harm should be done to the country”.

“We only want elections in the country,” Dawn quoted him as saying.

Supporters of the former leader could be seen dancing near the courthouse to celebrate the order for his release.

Pakistan’s top judge had ordered police to bring Khan before him in response to a petition from his political party challenging his arrest on Tuesday for corruption.

The order came two days after Khan’s arrest sparked nationwide violence that left at least eight dead and dozens injured.

Hundreds more were arrested because supporters of the former prime minister were involved in the unrest.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday hours after the military reprimanded him for alleging a senior officer was involved in a plot to assassinate him.

The former cricketer was ousted in April last year in a vote of no confidence after losing the support of Pakistan’s powerful military.

The former prime minister said the dozens of lawsuits filed against him following his withdrawal were part of a government and military effort to prevent him from returning to power before elections due in autumn.

Tensions remained high on Thursday evening with paramilitary troops and police on the streets of the capital Islamabad.

Footage shared by an Islamabad police official showed military vehicles with mounted rifles lined up on the side of a road and soldiers holding assault rifles.

