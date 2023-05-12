LARRY KUDLOW: Donald Trump is a superb negotiator





FOX Business host Larry Kudlow reacts to former President Trump’s CNN town hall on “Kudlow.”

Donald Trump had a great night last night on CNN. If you like it, you’ll agree with me. If you hate it, like all the CNN commentators who trashed their own town hall in a wonderful example of media self-immolation by a network that hardly anyone watches, then you probably won’t agree with me.

If you’re somewhere in the middle, I think you’d be very interested in his strong grasp of politics, his consistent demeanor, and his sense of humor even when under attack from host Kaitlan Collins. Even if you disagree with him on everything, I still think the middlemen would have at least a grudging respect for Mr. Trump and the way he behaved.

I mean, the CNN host had particularly bad manners with constant interruptions, but Mr. Trump handled it very well and, by the way, I didn’t like all the “gotcha” questions about the 2020 elections, January 6, and court cases, but she had every right to ask for all of that. I just don’t think she had the right to constantly interrupt, and she did, but Mr. Trump, this isn’t his first rodeo and he had strong crowd support Republican and independent from St. Anselm College – really had a lot of important political views. I want to start with that sound and what I think was maybe his absolute best time at mayor.

AUDIENCE MEMBER: If you’re re-elected president, what’s the first thing you would do to help cut costs and make things more affordable?

ASSET: Drill, baby, drill. We have more liquid gold under our feet than any other nation – any other nation – and those stupid fools put an end to it. We have created the greatest economy in history. A big part of that saving was that I got you the biggest tax cuts in the history of our country, bigger than the Reagan cuts, bigger than all of them. And also, Kaitlan, also, as you know, we’ve had the biggest reductions in regulation and regulation. This place was rocking.

Home run, Mr. President! Drill, drill, drill. Reduce taxes. Reduce regulations. Economic prosperity. If you stick with that agenda, right there, just as you present it, maybe expand a bit on what a second term would look like to enhance your prosperity agenda, and you stay on message, I believe you’ll be back at the White House, but of course there is more to this town hall.

Given the catastrophic chaos on our southern border that everyone is witnessing as Joe Biden’s open border policy ends Title 42 at midnight tonight. Here’s what Mr. Trump had to say.

TRUMP: We have open borders. Look at what is happening on our southern border. Millions and millions of people come here. They come out of jail. They’re coming out of mental institutions and we have millions of people pouring into our country, and now they’re getting rid of Title 42, which I put on it, which kept people out. I built a wall. I built hundreds of miles of wall, finished it and then said we had to build more.

Then, even as Ms. Collins continued to harass Mr. Trump around January 6, he finally said this:

COLLINS: Do you have any regrets about your actions on January 6?

TRUMP: Well, I offered them the National Guard. I said, we’ll give you soldiers, we’ll give you the national guard, we’ll give you whatever you want. On January 5, the day before, I said, “Please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement. They are truly on our country’s side. We don’t want violence. Remember, we are the party of law and order. Respect the law and our great men and women in blue.” THANKS. It was at 2:30 p.m.

He actually had receipts to show he gave those videos and speeches. There are two other points I want to emphasize. Donald Trump is a superb negotiator. So, for example, when Ms. Collins kept asking about abortion, or Vladimir Putin, or who should win the war in Ukraine, or the debt ceiling, Mr. Trump tried to explain to her that you negotiate these things. The time to stop the killings in Ukraine was his key point. Then, of course, you can prosecute Putin as a war criminal, but first stop killing.

If there were to be a national abortion law — which he has yet to specifically favor — the point he made was that ending Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court gives pros -lives a much stronger negotiating position to propose legislation. or a policy that enjoys broad support.

That’s negotiation, bringing the parties together. Or, on the debt ceiling. Not for a minute does Mr. Trump want a default, but what he tried to explain is the art of the deal: the art of negotiating, using a default as a tool of negotiation. Threats matter. I’ve seen him do it with China in trade talks. I’ve seen him do it with a number of problems, big and small.

One of the many problems with Joe Biden is that he doesn’t know how to negotiate. It does not use negotiations as a political tool. For various reasons, he almost never shows up, and when he does show up, he’s barely copacetic. Trump, on the other hand, is a brilliant negotiator. It was part of his job when he was in a private company.

By the way, as a young man when I worked in the Reagan administration, I watched the Gipper negotiate brilliantly, remembering that he was actually the president of the Screen Actors Guild union and he also honed his negotiating skills as a spokesperson for GE. Please stay on message, Mr. President. Make America Great Again.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening comment in the May 11, 2023 edition of “Kudlow”.

