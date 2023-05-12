CNN’s Town Hall with Donald Trump: The Biggest Takeaways





Donald Trump appeared in his first town hall of the 2024 presidential campaign season on Wednesday night, sitting for a controversial prime-time town hall on CNN.

The special, hosted by CNN This Morning co-anchor Kaitlan Collins, came a day after Trump was found liable by a jury for sexually abusing and defaming Elle’s former advice columnist, E. John Carroll.

CNN has been heavily criticized before and since airing the special, which saw Trump, 76, largely roll Collins, making a series of false claims that sometimes went unchecked (while laughing at the public, even when the former president shed light on Carroll’s sexual assault complaints).

There were other moments that made headlines, like when the former president called January 6, 2021 a day when a crowd of his supporters overran the United States Capitol, resulting in the five people killed, including a “handsome” Capitol Police officer.

Here are the biggest moments from CNN’s Republican presidential town hall with Trump.

Donald Trump at CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall on May 10, 2023. Supporters of Will Lanzoni/CNN Trump laugh as he mocks sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll

Just a day after being found guilty of sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll, Trump told CNN that the allegations against him amount to little more than “election interference.”

“This woman, I don’t know her, I’ve never met her, I have no idea who she is,” said Trump, who was pictured with Carroll. “I took a picture years ago with her and her husband, a nice guy, John Johnson, he was a news anchor, a very nice man.”

Trump then alleged that Carroll called her a “monkey” and that she had a cat named “vagina,” adding that the judge “would not allow” his legal team to mention those items during his defense.

The town hall audience laughed as Trump continued, repeating that he ‘didn’t know’ Carroll, and suggesting that his claims that he forced her against a locker room and assaulted her at Bergdorf Goodman 27 years ago years were wrong.

He also called the alleged sexual assault a “handkerchief” and said he was sorry for her ex-husband, ending the conversation about the battery and defamation lawsuit by calling Carroll a “wacky job”.

The unanimous verdict that found Trump liable earlier this week came after less than three hours of jury deliberation and marks the first time the former president who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women has been held legally responsible for sexual misconduct.

John Nowak/CNN Trump continued to falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged

At various points in the town hall, Collins gave Trump the opportunity to backtrack on his repeated lie that the 2020 election, which he lost, was rigged against him. But Trump doubled down.

“When you look at this result and when you look at what happened in this election, unless you are a very stupid person, you see what happened. Most people understand what happened. passed,” Trump said. “It was a rigged election and it’s a shame we had to go through it. It’s very bad for our country.”

Collins then chimed in, telling Trump, “This wasn’t a rigged election. This wasn’t a stolen election. You and your supporters lost over 60 lawsuits in the election. It’s been almost two years and a half can you publicly acknowledge that you lost the 2020 election?”

Trump then went on to claim that the ballot boxes were “stuffed”, which no evidence has ever been found despite the former president’s numerous attempts to do so.

John Nowak/CNN Trump called January 6 a “beautiful day” and expressed his intention to forgive the rioters

When asked if he had ‘regrets’ about his actions on January 6, 2021 when he called on his supporters to ‘march’ to the US Capitol and later posted a video addressing those who had broken into the US Capitol building with, “we love you, you’re very special” Trump did nothing but voice his support for the rioters.

“January 6 had to do with the fact that … you had hundreds of thousands of people [who] thought the election was rigged,” he replied. “They were there, proud. They were there with love in their hearts. It was amazing…and it was a great day.”

Later, Trump said he would be “inclined” to pardon at least some of the hundreds of people arrested that day if elected president again, telling Collins, “I’m inclined to pardon a lot of between them. I can’t say for every one of them because a few of them probably got out of hand.”

Trump called Kaitlan Collins a ‘mean person’ when she pressed on classified documents

Trump hurled one of his favorite insults at Collins when she pressed him about his handling of classified documents, calling her a “mean person.”

On August 8, 2022, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, at an explosive time in the ongoing criminal investigation into whether the former president had violated national security laws by allegedly mishandling classified documents that he removed from the White House at the end of his presidency.

The investigation is still ongoing, and in early April 2023, The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department had obtained new evidence suggesting potential obstruction by the former president when it came to processing documents.

At town hall, Collins questioned why Trump “kept” certain classified documents after being alerted that the feds were looking for them.

” Are you ready ? Can I speak ? Are you disturbed ? asked a visibly frustrated Trump.

“I would like you to answer the question,” Collins said. “That’s why I asked.”

“It’s very simple and you’re a mean person, I’ll tell you that,” Trump told Collins, prompting another round of laughter from the crowd.

Will Lanzoni/CNN Trump has refused to take Ukraine’s side in the ongoing Russian invasion

More than a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Trump has failed to condemn Vladimir Putin’s attacks on the country.

Asked if he would provide Ukraine with arms and funds to defend against Russia, as the Biden administration did, Trump replied, “If I’m president, I’ll settle this war. in one day in 24 hours… I will meet with Putin, I will meet [Ukrainian President] Zelenskyy, they both have weaknesses and they both have strengths, and within 24 hours this war would be over.”

When asked if he wanted Ukraine to win the war, he replied: “I don’t think in terms of winning and losing, I think in terms of settling so that we stop killing all these people .”

Later, when asked a similar question by a town hall attendee, Trump hinted that he would stop sending aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia if elected president in 2024. .

He then said: ‘I have a very good relationship with President Zelenskyy because as you know he backed me up with the number one fake impeachment hoax when he said ‘The President has nothing done wrong, “so I like it…I’ve been totally exonerated by the way.”

Collins then noted that Trump had in fact been impeached by the United States House of Representatives during a phone call he made to Zelenskyy, in which he pressured the leader to investigate his actions. political rivals.

Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and Russia have been much dissected since his election in 2016.

US intelligence officials say the Russian government and other Russian actors intervened in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, and Trump himself has been investigated for his alleged ties to the country.

Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer.

The CNN special came amid other legal troubles for Trump, who was indicted by a grand jury in March over alleged silent money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

With the indictment, Trump became the first sitting president or former president in US history to face criminal charges.

A special Georgia grand jury is also reviewing Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results and concluded its work in January 2023, a Fulton County judge said in a court order issued to the court. era.

A grand jury report, which could include a recommendation for criminal charges, has yet to be made public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-cnn-town-hall-biggest-takeaways/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos