SVAS, Turkey Asked about the importance of Sunday’s elections in Turkey, Hikmet Teker did not mince words.

He has to go, the 58-year-old said, standing in his empty barbershop, with a photo of Mecca above the mirror and the air heavy with the cloying scent of cologne.

It’s abundantly clear who he is, but those aren’t words you expect to hear too often in the town of Sivas. Nestled in the rugged highlands of Anatolia, 700 kilometers east of Istanbul, Sivas has traditionally been a stronghold of conservative religious support for President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his ruling AK party.

But even here, cracks are emerging, and they help explain why Erdoan is now in the battle of his political life. In shops and cafes a stone’s throw from the twin 13th-century minarets that dominate the heart of the city, overwhelming numbers insist that after two decades at the helm, the strongman has outstayed his welcome.

Under tight security with carabinieri on the red-tiled roofs of the main square and special forces troops watching from high windows with binoculars to search the crowds for potential attackers, opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu carried out a whirlwind visit to Sivas on Thursday, venturing into what would have generally been considered the lion’s den.

By the standards of Turkey’s massive people power election rallies, it was a modest affair, with a few thousand supporters waving flags chanting You are our hope. But it is significant that Kldarolu felt there were important votes to be won in central Anatolia in the final throes of an election too soon. Banners in the crowd hailed him as Democrat grandfather my democrat grandfather and read My Kemal wouldn’t fly.

In his speech to the crowd, Kldarolu harshly played on the economic fears gnawing at the hearts of poor farming communities around Sivas, promising that more teachers and agricultural technicians would be sent to struggling rural towns and villages. The extended province of Sivas has about 650,000 inhabitants.

Kldarolu argued that Sivas was suffering from a haemorrhage, with its residents traveling abroad or moving to major cities in western Turkey.

There are more people from Sivas in Istanbul than here in Sivas. They are constantly emigrating. He’s bleeding. The ruling government takes them for granted, Kldarolu said in an exclusive interview with POLITICO on the sidelines of his rally in Sivas.

The government thinks that no matter what it does, these people will vote for it. But in a democracy, Sivas should teach them a lesson and ask them: why didn’t you deliver, why are we being left behind?

Inflation hell

While many people in Sivas remained die-hard supporters of the AK, the country’s runaway inflation and fear of growing autocracy and political persecution were winning converts to Kldarolus’s cause. Other voters are switching allegiance to Kldarolu as they believe his opposition coalition is more likely to repatriate Turkey’s huge population of Syrian refugees, whom they blame for depressing wages.

The economy is undoubtedly the #1 factor behind the change. Teker the barber noted with dismay that people are now simply shaving at home rather than confiding in a few deft strokes of his cutthroat razor. But his brother Bayram, standing idly by the window, pointed to growing fears about the government’s repressive power. There’s a 90% chance the opposition will win, as long as the government doesn’t steal it and there’s an 80% chance they’ll steal it, he said.

An AK-supporting cook in a black apron from the nearby restaurant, who had been eavesdropping, decided he didn’t care where the conversation was heading and returned to his kitchen.

People march under Turkish flags in the main square of Sivas, Turkey | Chris McGrath/Getty Images

At a nearby butcher Taci Samyelis unsold mutton legs remained tightly wrapped in cling film, and he complained the price of a choice cut had soared to 260 lira from 50 lira in the last push of inflation. He scoffed at the idea that people might switch to vegetables, which are also prohibitively expensive, and said shoppers were drastically cutting back on meat to eat more pasta, potatoes and soups. He will also vote against the government on Sunday.

In another sign of skyrocketing costs, 48-year-old shoe salesman Sebahattin said his rent had just quadrupled and his monthly income of 8,500 liras (398) was offset by his expenses of 10,000 liras (468). He was also deeply concerned that the AK party, which he once supported, was now threatening basic freedoms and people were afraid to speak out.

When asked if the Kldarolus opposition would do better, Sebahattin and Teker used the same resigned phrase: let’s try.

Erdoan’s land

Yet no one at the barbers, butchers or shoe shop really thought the AK party was in big trouble in Sivas. The key factor for Kldarolu in an election in which every vote will count, however, is how many very important voters he can carry.

Looking around the city streets, the election still looked like a home game for the 69-year-old leader. Huge signs of the president hung in the streets and even floated from apartment balconies, while posters of Kldarolus were almost impossible to find.

Along the roads leading to the city center, billboards praised the AK Party for opening a high-speed rail link to Sivas and developing the Togg, a luxury electric vehicle built with domestic technology.

Yasemin, a 53-year-old pensioner, and Ebru, a 34-year-old housewife, acknowledged that the price hike was crushing families, but they stressed that they would both stay with Erdoan until the end because wages were also increasing.

Several AK party supporters in Sivas were won over by Erdoan’s argument that support for Kldarolu by the pro-Kurdish HDP party posed a security threat. Law and order were buzzwords. Ebru said a vote for the opposition would bring the terrorists to power.

Perched on a chair outside a teahouse, Mehmet Kaya Koan, a flamboyant pensioner in a chocolate-colored shirt, lime jacket and striped tie, praised the president.

We have planes, ships, roads, oil and gas, he said, endorsing Erdoan’s campaign speeches that make the country an increasingly self-sufficient industrial power.

Indeed, Koan speculated that exporting muscle from turkeys might even solve the problem of food inflation. They keep talking about the price of onions and potatoes, so sell a plane and buy a ton of potatoes, he joked.

When asked the same question as Teker the Barber, what was the biggest issue in the election? he did not hesitate for a moment:

Let Erdoan win.