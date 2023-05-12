Boris Johnson’s defense bill rises in ‘Partygate’ case

Taxpayers are set to pay £245,000 to fund former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s legal defense in the parliamentary inquiry into the lockdown party. The cost, which is being paid for by the public purse, has risen for the second time in a year as the former prime minister battles for his political future. Now the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is facing fresh calls to step in and get Johnson, the multi-millionaire, to foot the legal bill himself.

He is eagerly awaiting the findings of the Privileges Committee on whether he deliberately misled the House of Commons about Downing Street parties during the Covid-19 crisis. If the cross-party commission finds evidence against him, he could face suspension or even be forced to contest a by-election. In the meantime, he still denies this allegation. News of the high legal costs reported by the BBC has angered Britons.

For her part, Deputy Labor Party Leader Angela Reiner expressed her anger, saying: “This mysterious arrangement which left the taxpayers to foot the bill for Boris Johnson’s defense costs is not only unprecedented but also unjustified. Follow-up: With working-class families facing a cost-of-living crisis, some feel they should have been left to write a blank check to these lawyers so the former prime minister could get richer. Reiner called for an end to this program and immediate action to ensure these funds are returned to the public treasury.

Law firm Peters & Peters won a $129,700 contract in August to advise Johnson during the investigation. By January that amount had risen to 220,000, prompting Labor leader Keir Starmer to tell Sunak at a meeting: Of course even the prime minister can stand up to his old boss and say he has makes this mess and he can pay the bill. By himself”.

Sunak responded by accusing the Labor leader of “too many complaints” and a “lack of direction”.

Johnson desperately tried to convince MPs that a party in November 2020 was “necessary” and that he believed he had acted within the rules.