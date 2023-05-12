Politics
Boris Johnson’s defense bill rises in ‘Partygate’ case
Taxpayers are set to pay £245,000 to fund former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s legal defense in the parliamentary inquiry into the lockdown party. The cost, which is being paid for by the public purse, has risen for the second time in a year as the former prime minister battles for his political future. Now the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is facing fresh calls to step in and get Johnson, the multi-millionaire, to foot the legal bill himself.
He is eagerly awaiting the findings of the Privileges Committee on whether he deliberately misled the House of Commons about Downing Street parties during the Covid-19 crisis. If the cross-party commission finds evidence against him, he could face suspension or even be forced to contest a by-election. In the meantime, he still denies this allegation. News of the high legal costs reported by the BBC has angered Britons.
For her part, Deputy Labor Party Leader Angela Reiner expressed her anger, saying: “This mysterious arrangement which left the taxpayers to foot the bill for Boris Johnson’s defense costs is not only unprecedented but also unjustified. Follow-up: With working-class families facing a cost-of-living crisis, some feel they should have been left to write a blank check to these lawyers so the former prime minister could get richer. Reiner called for an end to this program and immediate action to ensure these funds are returned to the public treasury.
Law firm Peters & Peters won a $129,700 contract in August to advise Johnson during the investigation. By January that amount had risen to 220,000, prompting Labor leader Keir Starmer to tell Sunak at a meeting: Of course even the prime minister can stand up to his old boss and say he has makes this mess and he can pay the bill. By himself”.
Sunak responded by accusing the Labor leader of “too many complaints” and a “lack of direction”.
Johnson desperately tried to convince MPs that a party in November 2020 was “necessary” and that he believed he had acted within the rules.
|
Sources
2/ https://globeecho.com/politics/boris-johnsons-defense-bill-rises-in-partygate-case/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No possibility of third front, will keep equal distance: Naveen Patnaik after meeting PM Modi
- Boris Johnson’s defense bill rises in ‘Partygate’ case
- EuroSkills 2023 Finals UK Team Announced
- Actor Dolph Lundgren wonders if steroids are to blame for cancer diagnosis
- Ashley Cooke goes green in a Sophie Couture dress for the 2023 ACM Awards – WWD
- Get hands-on with Google’s AI-powered music generator
- The Albanian government approves the first new coal mine since taking power charcoal
- How eating watermelon improves heart health
- Donald Trump repeats 2020 election lies
- Gossip trending in Bollywood today May 11, 2023
- US-based Samp Army becomes one of the world’s largest cricket franchises | Cricket
- Google Efforts to End Criticized Calendar Spam The Register