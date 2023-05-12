No possibility of third front, will keep equal distance: Naveen Patnaik after meeting PM Modi





BJD Chairman and Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, just 48 hours after his meeting with Bihar Chief Minister and Head of JD(U), Nitish Kumar here said: There is no possibility of a third Forward as far as I am concerned. Not now.

The BJD is also unlikely to change its policy of maintaining an equal distance from the BJP and the Congress, at least before the 2024 general and parliamentary elections. The Odisha CM on Thursday reaffirmed his party’s policy of leading the elections alone, without nurturing any national ambition. When asked if his party would go alone in future polls, Patnaik said that had always been his party’s principle. Patnaik, 76, who enjoys immense popularity among Odisha voters and has continued to lead since March 2000, is being approached by prominent opposition leaders for an alliance to take on the Narendra government Modi. Currently, the party has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha. #SHOW | Delhi: There is no possibility of a third front as far as I am concerned: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/dRr1fxsiYm ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023 Prior to Nitish, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also called Naveen at his residence here on March 23. After his meeting with Mamata and Nitish, Naveen had ruled out any speculation about any future political alliance. Regarding his meeting with the Prime Minister, Naveen said he discussed issues related to Odishas demands. I told him about the Shri Jagannath International Airport, which is being set up in Puri. The airport boundary is already designated. We want expansion as Bhubaneswar is getting too much traffic now. The Prime Minister said he would certainly help in any way he could, Naveen said. The Doon school passout, who entered politics after the death of his father and former chief minister Biju Patnaiks on April 17, 1997, had formed his BJD party on December 26 of the same year and entered into an alliance with the BJP . The BJD-BJP alliance came to power in Odisha in March 2000. Nine years later, ahead of the 2009 general and assembly elections, Naveen severed ties with the BJP and announced a policy of maintaining an equal distance between the BJP and the Congress. He has good relations with any ruling party in the Center. The CM, which enjoys good relations with the Prime Minister, gave its support to the Narendra Modi government when it passed controversial legislation, as well as presidential elections. He also stood with the NDA government on other issues such as demonetization, the surgical strike and the removal of Section 370. The BJD had also backed the Rajya Sabha candidacy of bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw in June 2019, when the BJP fielded him despite having insufficient numbers. As the BJP, which replaced the Congress as the main opposition party in Odisha, has taken off its gloves to wage an aggressive struggle with the ruling BJD in the state, the meeting between the CM and the PM carries a huge important political weight. The saffron party recently appointed Manmohan Samal, a veteran politician and organizational leader with RSS experience, as its state unit chairman. Union Minister and the most prominent of the BJP, Odisha, face Dharmendra Pradhan, has also been quite vocal against the BJD’s dispensation on different issues, especially on law and order. Naveen had last met Prime Minister Modi on May 30, 2022, a month before presidential elections in New Delhi, and called it a courtesy visit. Despite Thursday’s meeting between Patnaik and Modi, a senior BJP leader in Odisha, on condition of anonymity, said his party would continue its fight against the BJD waiver to wrest power from Odisha.

