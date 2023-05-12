Pakistan’s Information Minister defends Imran Khan’s arrest, saying he ‘should be treated like any other citizen’ | world news





Pakistan’s information minister has defended Imran Khan’s arrest the day the Supreme Court ruled it illegal.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “A person who has defied the court, who does not follow the law, who avoids the courts and who thinks he is untouchable and cannot be questioned, must be dealt with how every citizen is treated.”

But Mr Khan’s arrest was far from ordinary – paramilitary troops took him to court on corruption charges and sparked a wave of murderous anger against Pakistan’s powerful military.

Ms Aurangzeb dismissed claims the sudden arrest was a political attempt to silence the former prime minister who enjoys strong support across Pakistan after launching a comeback and surviving an assassination attempt.

Image: Imran Khan is taken away in a vehicle by police as he is arrested in Islamabad Image: Pic: @PTIofficial

“If we wanted to shut him down or shut him up because of his popularity, we wouldn’t have waited 14 months,” she said.

The information minister also rejected claims that the government wants to prevent Mr Khan from running in this year’s elections.

“Why would we want to do that? Why would a democratic government want to do this? she says.

Although, she claimed, Mr Khan did so when he was in charge, “arresting political leaders, jailing them and silencing them within the first month of their coming to power”.

Read more: Imran Khan has been released after illegal arrest in a Pakistani court.

Image: Supporters of Imran Khan protested his arrest on Tuesday. Pic: AP Image: A police vehicle burns during a protest by Imran Khan supporters

The unrest has spread to several cities in Pakistan with unprecedented scenes of angry mobs breaking into military properties.

Some military homes were also burnt down, challenging a powerful and often revered army.

Ms Aurangzeb dismissed the idea that anyone was demonstrating democratically and accused supporters of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of “burning down ambulances… bridges, the metro, stations, hospitals and mosques”.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

2:25 Khan’s future

The police, she said, on the other hand, showed restraint, alongside the military, with “responsible restraint and withdrawal” across the country.

She said it was now up to the High Court to decide whether or not to grant Mr Khan bail, a court which has already ruled his arrest lawful.

Mr Khan is due to appear in the High Court in Islamabad this morning from 10am local time (6am UK time).

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

1:40 Why the unrest in Pakistan matters

This sets the stage for another dramatic chapter in Imran Khan’s story.

But no matter what, he still faces multiple corruption and contempt of court charges and the threat of another potentially divisive arrest looms.

