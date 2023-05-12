PM Modi’s visit to the US is ‘historic’, good for the world, says Indian diplomat in US

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States will show that the partnership between the two nations is people-centered, people-oriented and good for the world as a whole, a senior Indian diplomat here said on Wednesday, qualifying the “historical” visit. ”

“The Prime Minister’s upcoming official state visit to the United States, at the invitation of President Biden, is historic. prime minister and President Biden together have given new vigor and impetus to our bilateral relations,” Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu told PTI.

“The visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to spend time together, take stock of progress made and provide guidance on boundless future possibilities. The visit will also emphasize that the India-US partnership is people-centered and people-oriented, and it is not just about the two countries, but the world as a whole,” Sandhu said.

Modi’s visit will include a state dinner on June 22, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier in the day.

“This visit will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared determination to elevate our strategic technological partnership, particularly in the areas of defence, energy clean and space.

“Leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people connections, as well as our work together to address common challenges from climate change to workforce development and health security,” Jean said. -Rock.

The White House’s announcement of Biden’s invitation to Modi was widely welcomed.

“I am delighted that the White House has invited the Prime Minister for a state visit that will help strengthen the strategic partnership between our nations,” Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna told PTI. Khanna is co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, the largest national caucus in the House of Representatives.

Mukesh Aghi, chairman of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, said Modi’s visit in June will be a wonderful opportunity to elevate the bilateral partnership to the next level.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will meet in a few weeks at the Quad Leader’s Summit in Australia and later this year at the G20 in India. Both leaders have used minilaterals such as the Quad, I2U2 and G20 summits to work on common goals,” Aghi told PTI.

“However, the State Visit will provide a valuable and timely opportunity for Washington and New Delhi to strengthen the edifice of this strategic partnership and work to improve business ties, build resilient supply chains and to the creation of new synergies in the critical and emerging technological field,” he said.

Atul Keshap, chairman of the US India Business Council, said the invitation was a great diplomatic gesture from the United States.

“India was last honored with a state visit in 2009. The fact that Prime Minister Modi is only being honored with the third state visit of the Biden administration shows respect and affection that the American people have for a rising India,” he said.

“It is only natural that the two largest democracies in the world further consolidate their strategic, economic and technological convergence in these turbulent geostrategic times.

“The State Visit will remind the world that India and America still have much more potential to seize in our bilateral relationship, reflecting the energy and talent of our demographics and systems, which serve to empower our free peoples,” Keshap said.

Aparna Pande of the Hudson Institute think tank said India was key to the security, diplomatic and trade architecture the United States is building in the Indo-Pacific.

“For the Modi government as well, a stronger strategic partnership with the United States is key to enhancing India’s influence on the global stage,” Pande said.

Read also | PM Modi will attend the July 14 parade in Paris as guest of honor on July 14

