Trump town hall, widely criticized by CNN, boosts ratings





CNN’s town hall with former President Trump drew 3.3 million viewers on Wednesday, but network executives faced a tsunami of criticism for giving the Republican candidate a platform to spread lies.

The audience counted by Nielsen was the largest for CNN since the networks covered the July hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. While Trump’s appearance delivered a big number for CNN, it was the size of a typical audience for Tucker Carlson on Fox News before he was fired last month.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins grilled Trump for 70 minutes before an audience of New Hampshire Republican voters at St. Anselm College in Goffstown. It was the rare appearance of Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race, on media unfriendly to him.

The crowd gave the event the atmosphere of a Trump rally as members applauded the candidates’ responses, even as he disparaged E. Jean Carroll, the woman who was recently awarded $5 million after a jury found Trump responsible for sexually assaulting her in 1994.

Trump also repeated his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was rigged and that then-Vice President Mike Pence could have saved him from defeat by not certifying the election.

Although Collins fought valiantly to correct Trump, attempts at real-time fact-checking often proved futile. Critics said CNN should have known better than to give Trump a forum where it would be impossible to filter misinformation.

Live lying works, said Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of Hofstra University’s Lawrence Herbert School of Communication. Live fact checking does not work. Trump is clearly unworthy of the risk CNN has chosen to take.

The event was also not well received within the network.

I was just ashamed, said a producer who spoke on condition of anonymity to criticize an employer. Everyone knows Trump is lying. Everyone knows what he’s going to say. His propaganda is what his followers want.

CNN’s own reporter Oliver Darcy said the event evoked the 2016 campaign, when the media gave Trump ample airtime as he rewarded them with large audiences. In the years since, then-CNN chief Jeff Zucker has repeatedly expressed regret for turning Trump into a viewership attraction.

It was like 2016 all over again, Darcy wrote in her newsletter Wednesday night. It was Trump’s lopsided social media feed that came to life on stage. And Collins was put in an awkward position, given that the town hall took place before a Republican audience who cheered Trump, giving an unintended sense of approval to his shameful antics.

The clash was highly anticipated and scrutinized, as it was Trump’s first appearance on CNN since 2016. Trump had long been at war with the network under Zucker, frequently attacking the organization as fake news in response to unfavorable coverage.

Current CNN President Chris Licht has tried to hijack the network’s reputation as an anti-Trump voice and tried to give Republicans more airtime.

Licht told his staff he was proud of Collins and the event. He said the public was very well served by what we did last night because it let people know what was at stake in the 2024 election.

A CNN representative said the in-person hearing was organized by the network through community groups, student policy and government, church groups, agricultural and educational organizations, as well as Republican groups. The school and the countryside have also invited guests.

