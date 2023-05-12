Turkey’s elections could stretch President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule or set the country on a new course

ANKARA, Turkey In this year when the Turkish republic celebrates its centenary, the country is being watched closely to see if a united opposition can succeed in toppling an increasingly authoritarian ruler in the NATO member country.

Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections, taking place on Sunday, could extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule to a third decade – or they could put the country on a new path.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the center-left secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, is the main challenger trying to unseat Erdogan after 20 years in power. The 74-year-old is the joint candidate of a six-party alliance that has pledged to dismantle an executive presidential system that Erdogan installed and return the country to parliamentary democracy with checks and balances.

In addition to the opposition alliance, Kilicdaroglu won the support of the country’s pro-Kurdish party, which garners around 10% of the vote. And the polls give him a slight lead. The race is so close, however, that it should be decided in a second round between the first two on May 28.

Erdogan, lost ground amid a faltering economy and a cost of living crisis. His government has also been criticized for its poor response following a devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey and killed tens of thousands of people earlier this year.

For the first time in 20 years since Erdogan came to power, he faces a real electoral challenge that he could actually lose, said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Funds’ Ankara office, adding that the race consisted of two competing visions.

On the one hand, there is President Erdogan’s vision of a secure state, of a monist society, of consolidated power in the hands of the executive, he said. On the other hand, there is the vision, represented by Kilicdaroglu, of a more pluralistic Turkey in which no community is altered, which is democratized and… where there is a clear division of powers between the executive, the legislative and judicial.

Erdogan is in the running for a third presidential term, having served three terms as prime minister before that. Aged 69, the leader of the conservative and religious Justice and Development Party, or AKP, is already the country’s longest-serving leader. A highly controversial politician, Erdogan has based his election campaign on past achievements, portraying himself as the only politician capable of rebuilding lives after the February 6 earthquake in southern Turkey flattened towns and killed more than 50,000 people.

He also embarked on a spending spree ahead of the election, including raising the minimum wage and pensions, in a bid to offset the effects of inflation.

During his campaign stops, Erdogan tried to paint the opposition as colluding with terrorists as well as foreign powers out to harm Turkey. In a bid to shore up his conservative base, he also accused the opposition of supporting deviant LGBTQ rights and being drunks. On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of his supporters saw a fake video showing a commander of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, singing an opposition campaign song.

Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, is a soft-spoken politician who is credited with bringing together a previously fractured opposition. His six-party National Alliance, which includes Islamists and nationalists, has pledged to reverse democratic backsliding and the crackdown on free speech and dissent under Erdogan.

Two other candidates are also in the running for the presidential post but are considered outsiders. They are Muharrem Ince, a former CHP leader who lost the last presidential election to Erdogan in 2018, and Sinan Ogan, a former academic supported by an anti-immigrant nationalist party. Ince, who leads the Fatherland Party, has come under fire from Kilicdaroglu supporters who accuse him of splitting votes and forcing elections to a second round.

The main issue of the elections is the economy and the high inflation which has eroded the purchasing power of families.

In Istanbul, teahouse owner Cengiz Yel said he would vote for change because of the government’s mismanagement of the economy.

We care about rent, electricity and other bills. said Yel. For the past year, I have started each new month with more debt.

Others profess their enduring love for a leader who improved the country’s infrastructure and lifted many people out of poverty in the early years of his rule.

I love my nation. I want to be with a leader who serves his nation,” said Arif Portakal, a 65-year-old Erdogan supporter in Istanbul.

The campaign was marred by some violence. On Sunday, protesters in the eastern city of Erzurum threw stones as Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu campaigned on behalf of Kilicdaroglus from atop a bus. At least seven people were injured.

Voters will also vote to fill seats in the 600-member parliament. The opposition would need at least a majority to be able to implement some of the democratic reforms it has promised.

Over 64 million people, including 3.2 million expatriate Turkish citizens, are eligible to vote. More than 1.6 million people have already voted abroad or at airports. Voter turnout in Türkiye is traditionally high.

There are concerns about how voters among the 3 million people who have been displaced following the earthquake that devastated 11 provinces will be able to vote. Officials say only 133,000 people who were forced to leave their hometowns registered to vote in their new locations. Some political parties and non-governmental organizations plan to bring evacuees back to the earthquake zone to allow them to vote.

Many wondered if Erdogan would accept an electoral defeat.

In 2015, Erdogan reportedly worked behind the scenes to stall coalition talks after his ruling party lost its parliamentary majority in elections. The party regained a majority in repeated elections a few months later. And in 2019, the ruling party contested local election results in Istanbul after the AKP lost the mayoral seat. This time, however, the party suffered a more humiliating defeat in the re-election.

Observers are eager to see whether an organized opposition can overcome the odds in a country where the leader wields strong control over the media, judiciary and electorate, and still achieve peaceful regime change.

The world is watching because it is also an experience, because Turkey, like some other countries, took the authoritarian route for some time, Unluhisarcikli said. And if this trajectory can only be reversed through elections, it could serve as an example for other countries.